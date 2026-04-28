Yorkton council approves tax abatements to fuel local growth

Andrea Moss

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

YORKTON – During its regular meeting on April 20, Yorkton’s city council reached a decisive conclusion regarding proposed bylaws No. 7/2026 and 8/2026. Following their third and final reading, both measures received unanimous approval from the council, signaling a unified commitment to the city’s ongoing economic development initiatives.

Mayor Kienle says, “These bylaws are council following through on the incentive programs and agreements already in place for 2026. We’re thankful residents and businesses have taken us up on them, because that is a sign of growth and investment in Yorkton.”

For 2026, tax abatement incentives include:

Residential Construction Incentive Program

100 per cent tax abatement for one year on the 2026 construction of a one, two, three or four-unit dwelling on a private lot in the city (upon substantial completion) 100 per cent tax abatement for five years on building starts from 2021-2025 (upon substantial completion)

Rental Housing Incentive Program – 100 per cent municipal tax abatement on new multi-family rental housing in the city

New Commercial Building Tax Abatement Program – for the creation and expansion of local businesses

Vacant Commercial Building Tax Abatement Program – for the renovation of vacant commercial space into a place of business

Totaling $139,524.28, the two bylaws provide municipal abatements for properties in economic development incentive programs ($73,254.18) and those under individual council agreements ($66,270.10).

According to the Yorkton 2020 Strategic Plan, by promoting growth and essential services, these tax exemptions directly advance the “economy” pillar and these bylaws were passed to align with council’s strategic focus on this initiative. Tax abatements are evaluated annually to stay aligned with council objectives and the Our City: Our Future Official Community Plan.