Yorkton cancer survivor shaves head, beard for local care

Andrea Moss

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

YORKTON — A local cancer survivor went all in shaving both his head and his beard to kick off a revitalized community fundraising campaign for the Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan.

Ed Zapshalla was the first volunteer to step up to the clippers at the Big Orange Event, an annual customer appreciation charity barbecue hosted by Maple Ag and Outdoor.

Zapshalla, who is three and a half years into recovery following an extensive battle with cancer that required the removal of a kidney and part of his intestine, said seeing other patients during his treatments drove him to give back.

“When I went to the cancer clinic, I saw a lot of other people there, especially the little kids there, and it really affected me quite a bit,” Zapshalla said, noting that staying at a patient lodge across from the Pasqua Hospital in Regina ensured he did not feel alone. “So I thought, I’m going to give something back.”

Having successfully cleared his fundraising milestones, Zapshalla parted with both his hair and his beard to jump-start the charity’s latest push.

The barbecue marks more than five years of partnership between the agricultural dealership and the Brayden Ottenbreit Close Cuts for Cancer campaign. Cam Mehling, owner of Maple Ag and Outdoor, said the event is about more than just equipment sales.

“We really want to be involved in the community and give back and support different initiatives,” Mehling said.

The campaign, which has historically raised around $2,000 at this specific event, transitioned to an all-donation format a few years ago. Because Maple Ag and Outdoor supplies all the food and infrastructure, 100 per cent of the proceeds go directly to the cause.

Co-founder Greg Ottenbreit said the generosity of the community remains strong as volunteers plowed through their fourth box of burgers and hundreds of hot dogs to feed an expected crowd of 300 to 400 people.

However, the charity is shifting its strategy this year to adapt to modern medical advancements. Instead of hosting a single, massive head-shaving event, Close Cuts for Cancer is allowing volunteers to cut or shave their hair at various smaller events booked throughout the year, including upcoming summer barbecues at Good Spirit Lake.

Co-founder Leone Ottenbreit explained that traditional head-shaving turnouts have declined, ironically due to positive advancements in oncology.

“We don’t know if that is due to the fact that cancer research has advanced so much that not all people lose their hair,” she said. “When Greg had his cancer diagnosis in 2017, he did have chemo… and he never lost his hair. Some drugs do not make you lose your hair.”

By bringing the clippers to mobile community events, organizers hope to revitalize the charity’s reach.

All proceeds from the campaign directly support the Local Cancer Initiatives Program under the Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan.

Residents looking to volunteer, donate or shave their hair at a future event can contact organizers by phone at 306-621-5295, or by email at closecuts@sasktel.net. Updates and information are also available on Facebook and Instagram at @cutsnr4cancer.