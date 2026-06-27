Yorkton barber launches fundraiser to support local youth

Andrea Moss

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

YORKTON — What began as a small effort inside a local barbershop has quickly grown into a broader community campaign aimed at helping young people access skateboarding.

Sean Craib-Petkau, owner of Parlour Barbershop, is leading the fundraiser to provide skateboards and equipment to youth connected with the Boys and Girls Club of Yorkton and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Yorkton and area.

“We started by collecting donations from our customer base,” Craib-Petkau said. “But the need has grown. Now we’re looking at purchasing full skateboards and gear for kids through both organizations, and getting more of the community involved.”

The effort initially focused on the Boys and Girls Club, where staff identified a group of youth interested in receiving skateboards. It later expanded to include Big Brothers Big Sisters after Craib-Petkau connected with the organization by chance.

“I realized I was talking to a completely different organization,” he said. “But they were just as excited about the idea. I don’t see it as a mistake — just more kids we can reach.”

Amanda Ring of the Boys and Girls Club said the initiative will help address a common barrier for youth — access to equipment.

“We have a lot of youth that go over to the skateboard park, but they don’t have skateboards,” Ring said. “So they’re just kind of hanging out there. For them to actually get to participate when they’re over there is going to be so wonderful.”

Irma Van De Boen, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Yorkton and area, said the organization welcomed the opportunity to take part.

“We have youth that are in need as well and would really benefit from having a skateboard,” she said.

Van De Boen said the equipment will support a wide range of mentoring programs serving children from roughly age six into their teens.

“We have lots of different opportunities for children, from one-to-one community-based mentoring to in-school and group programs,” she said. “It’s all about unlocking the power and potential in young people.”

She added that skateboarding provides an accessible alternative for youth who may not be involved in traditional team sports.

“We recognize that not every child is involved in a team sport or has the opportunity to do that,” Van De Boen said. “Skateboarding is a great opportunity for youth to challenge themselves, develop skills at their own pace and build confidence.”

It also creates natural mentoring opportunities, she said.

“Some of our volunteers are skateboarders, so the mentoring comes in as they teach youth different skills,” she said. “That’s what it’s all about — sharing what you know and helping someone else succeed.”

Craib-Petkau has set an initial fundraising target of $1,624 to supply boards for the Boys and Girls Club. Early support has been strong, including a $500 donation from the local firefighters union, with more contributions coming in daily.

Donations are being accepted until July 10, and Craib-Petkau hopes small contributions from the community will quickly add up.

“If everyone chips in five or ten dollars, it really makes a difference,” he said.

Beyond providing equipment, the initiative will also include hands-on learning. Youth receiving skateboards will have the opportunity to assemble them with Craib-Petkau and learn basic skills, with the possibility of expanded clinics in the future.

For Craib-Petkau, the fundraiser is rooted in his own experience with skateboarding.

“I didn’t fit into that environment,” he said of traditional sports growing up. “But skateboarding gave me a community where I felt comfortable.”

He said becoming a parent also played a role.

“My daughter is the reason this started,” he said. “I wanted to get her into skateboarding — and then I realized I could do something bigger for other kids too.”

Both organizations say the initiative highlights the importance of community partnerships in creating opportunities for youth.

“It will be really good for many youth to be able to benefit from that,” Van De Boen said.

Residents interested in donating can do so at Parlour Barbershop until July 10.