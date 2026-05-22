Yorkton airport upgrades part of $2M provincial plan

Andrea Moss

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

YORKTON — Highways Minister Kim Gartner made an announcement May 20 at the Yorkton Regional Airport’s Popwich Terminal, as the province committed more than $2 million toward infrastructure improvements at nine community airports through the Community Airport Partnership program.

Up to $934,974 has been allocated for upgrades this fiscal year. Local airport operators are matching the province’s commitment by contributing approximately $1.1 million.

Lighting up Yorkton’s runway

As part of the provincial funding pool, the Yorkton Regional Airport is receiving a $138,000 investment to install new airfield approach lights.

Eligible Community Airport Partnership projects are funded on a 50-50 cost-sharing basis between the provincial government and municipalities, up to a maximum provincial contribution of $275,000. The province will cover half of Yorkton’s estimated project costs.

Yorkton Mayor Aaron Kienle expressed gratitude for the funding, noting that while approach lights might not capture public attention like a new hospital, they are a critical safety asset.

“These lights help guide pilots safely onto the runway,” Kienle said. “They support safer landings, better visibility, and more reliable airport operations. One thing I’ve learned as mayor is that some of the most important infrastructure in the community is the kind that people may not think about until the moment that they need it.”

Kienle emphasized the airport is a vital regional lifeline, serving Yorkton and surrounding communities by supporting business, agriculture, emergency medical transfers and aviation services.

“When we invest in airport safety, we’re not just investing in lights on a runway. We’re investing in the people, the businesses, and the services that rely on this airport every single day,” he added.

Provincial scope and economic growth

The planned upgrades across Saskatchewan are scheduled for the 2026 construction season and will focus on runway improvements, taxiway repairs, airfield lighting, security fencing and navigational aids.

Gartner highlighted the historical success of the initiative, noting that the Ministry of Highways has invested more than $12 million since the program’s inception in 2007, generating at least $24 million in total project value.

“Air ambulances, firefighting and policing services, along with agriculture and many other industries, depend on local airports across Saskatchewan,” Gartner said. “By investing in these critical upgrades, we are delivering on our commitment to protect Saskatchewan, ensuring communities remain safe, connected and positioned for growth.”

Yorkton MLA David Chan added that Yorkton’s airport improvements reflect the region’s growing economic importance.

“Yorkton has grown, and things like this are a sign of the increasing importance of our city and our region,” Chan said. “Community airports play a vital role in our province … ensuring that communities like Yorkton remain accessible and ready for opportunity.”

Broader regional highway investments

Gartner tied the airport funding announcement to the province’s broader 2026 transportation strategy.

The Ministry of Highways is investing $764 million this year to improve 820 kilometres of provincial roadways.

For the Yorkton region, the budget includes upgrades along Highway 16 and Highway 52 west of the city. The province is also continuing its $17-million multi-year project on Highway 10.

The Highway 10 project, which began last fall, includes the installation of four kilometres of new roadway, a cattle underpass east of Fort Qu’Appelle and the construction of eight passing lanes.

The project also includes new turning lanes at the Highway 47 junction near Melville and upgrades to a nearby rest stop.

Barring weather delays, the Highway 10 project is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

“These investments ensure that people and goods can move safely and efficiently by road and by air,” Gartner said.

Provincial plans

The provincial funding breakdown shows nine Saskatchewan airports will receive support through the Community Airport Partnership program for the 2026-27 fiscal year.

Outside Yorkton, among the largest projects is a runway extension and crack sealing project at the Assiniboia Municipal Airport Authority, with estimated costs of $715,420. The province will contribute the maximum eligible amount of $275,000.

The City of Weyburn is receiving up to $127,942 for airport revitalization work, while the RM of Moosomin will receive $136,500 toward an Automated Weather Observation System.

Other approved projects include runway repairs and sealing in Humboldt, runway lighting upgrades in Shaunavon, airport maintenance in Maple Creek, runway repairs in the RM of Eldon and crack sealing and line painting work in Carlyle.