Year to date crime data shows decrease in violent offences

Crime statistics released on Friday show the City of Prince Albert has experienced a nearly 12 per cent decrease in violent crimes in 2024 compared to 2023.

The Prince Albert Police Service released the Year-to-Date statistics as part of their November monthly update.

“Although the overall trends are encouraging, we recognize the significant impact that crime has on individuals and our community as a whole.” Chief of Police Patrick Nogier stated in a press release. “As a police service, we are committed to evaluating how, when, and where crime is occurring. By understanding these patterns, we aim to implement proactive measures to address and prevent crime, rather than relying solely on reactive responses.”

The recorded data from Jan. 1 to Nov. 30 showed reports of violent crime dropped from 1,736 in 2023 to 1,529 in 2024.

In addition, declines were reported in attempted murder, assaults, robberies, and uttering threats, while incidents involving sexual violations and criminal harassment have risen.

Property crime has reduced by 18 per cent in 2024, with most offences in this category declining, except for arson, which rose by roughly 20 per cent, and break-and-enter offences involving outbuildings of businesses, which increased by 42 per cent.

The Prince Albert Police Service record shows an increase of 21 per cent of impaired driving this year as compared to 2023. With the holiday season approaching, the Prince Albert Police Service encourages residents to plan a safe ride home if consuming alcohol or using cannabis.

Calls for service decreased generally in 2024, with 37,555 compared to 39,507 during the same period in 2023.