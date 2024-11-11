Yeaman seeking third term in Subdivision 1 in Saskatchewan Rivers

Bill Yeaman is seeking a third term as trustee for Subdivision 1 in the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division.

Subdivision 1 serves the area including Birch Hills, Kinistino and surrounding rural areas.

Yeaman, who was a teacher and principal for 35 years with his career concluding as principal of Kinistino School, said he finds the work as a trustee to be enjoyable and that shaped his decision to run again.

“I thoroughly enjoy the work, and now that I’m in the retirement mode of my life, it’s enjoyable to find the time to do the reading with that,” Yeaman said.

“I feel really confident in the work that I do on the board now. It’s always a big learning curve when you first start, but now I feel really comfortable with leaving the teacher hat that I used to wear and the administrator hat and putting on the board hats.”

Yeaman said trustees do valuable work for the division and he enjoys being a part of it. If re-elected, Yeaman said he can offer an experienced voice as a former educator for 35 years with his last decade serving in administration as a principal.

“I’m the person that is quite visible in in our schools, especially the schools that I’m responsible for,” he said.

“I’m the person that has an open ear to parents concerns and to administrators concerns.”

Yeaman was inducted into the Prince Albert Sports Hall of Fame as a builder in 2024, and said that he remains involved with students through continuing to coach at Birch Hills School.

Yeaman said he has also made provincial connections through his active involvement with the Saskatchewan High School Athletics Association (SHSAA).

“I’m bringing an enthusiastic approach to working with the kids at school and the administrators and with my fellow board members,” he said, “I have a great relationship and I get along well with them…. I have made a few connections, with the provincial level through not only the board, but also through my athletic accomplishments as well. And so now I offer that when I bring it to the board.”

If re-elected, Yeaman said he will advocate for proper funding for education in Saskatchewan.

“The government has underfunded education, especially the last five years if not longer, and we’re seeing it in the classroom,” he said.

“One of my big goals is to really advocate with the government. They need to step up to their responsibility and start funding schools so that our kids, especially our vulnerable kids in Prince Albert, have better successes.”

Another goal is to continue to improve literacy scores in Saskatchewan Rivers.

He explained that new strategies in reading and math have started to have a significant impact and scores are reaching levels wanted by the province.

“Our administration team and our consultants that we have. They do a tremendous job,” he said.

Yeaman concluded that he wants to continue to work for the people of Subdivision 1.

“I have been a part of the Birch Hills and Kinistino community for over 40 years and I know I’ll do a great job advocating for our schools and being with our kids,” he said. “I think that the people can, when they cast their ballot, have a lot of trust in the ability of the work that I will do for Sask Rivers and for our the taxpayers that live in Subdivision 1.”

Yeaman’s opponent in the Subdivision 1 election is Shannon Andrews.

The Municipal and School Board elections are scheduled for Nov. 13.