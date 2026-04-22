WSA issues high flow advisory across North and East central Saskatchewan

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

EAST CENTRAL — The Water Security Agency (WSA) has issued a High Flow Advisory covering a broad region of Saskatchewan, stretching from the northwest near Buffalo Narrows to southeastern areas near Yorkton.

Forecasts call for double-digit daytime temperatures and overnight lows remaining above freezing early next week, conditions that could accelerate snowmelt, states the WSA Advisory.

The advisory applies to communities including Lloydminster, Meadow Lake, Buffalo Narrows, La Ronge, Prince Albert, the Battlefords, Watrous, Melfort, Nipawin, Tisdale, Hudson Bay and Yorkton.

WSA say the accelerated melt may cause river levels to rise faster and peak higher than previously forecast, increasing the risk of ice jams. These blockages can lead to sudden, short-term localized flooding.

The agency will continue to monitor streamflow and lake levels and provide updates as conditions evolve.

The Emergency Flood Damage Reduction Program (EFDRP) supports the implementation of emergency flood protection measures for communities, rural municipalities, businesses, non-profit organizations and residents with rural properties, including yard sites, country homes, cottages and drinking water wells, to reduce damage from imminent flooding risks.

In addition, the Government of Saskatchewan offers financial assistance for disaster-related costs through the Provincial Disaster Assistance Program (PDAP). Details and eligibility criteria are available on the program’s website.

Residents are urged to exercise caution near rivers, lakes and other water bodies, as conditions can change rapidly, bringing rising water levels, stronger currents and shifting ice.

For more information, contact WSA at 1-866-727-5420 or visit wsask.ca.