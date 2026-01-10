‘Wouldn’t it be cool to hear a hockey game done in Inuktitut?’ Hockey Night in Canada broadcasters say they’re more prepared this year

William Koblensky Varela

Pujjuut Kusugak and Robert Kabvitok say they’re feeling more confident going into their second year of Hockey Night in Canada’s Inuktitut broadcast.

The pair will join David Ningeongan on Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. to call the Vancouver Canucks versus Toronto Maple Leafs game, then again on Jan. 31 for the New Jersey Devils versus Ottawa Senators, and finally on Feb. 28 as the Calgary Flames take on the Los Angeles Kings.

The broadcasts are courtesy of APTN’s partnership with the CBC show, which will also feature Plains Cree broadcasts in March and April.

“We know what to expect with these broadcasts coming up now. So it’s very exciting knowing that it’s not a huge learning curve for the three games that we’re doing,” ” said Kusugak, who does the colour commentary.

“We were quite comfortable by the last game we did last season.”

Prior to last year’s inaugural Hockey Night In Canada Inuktitut broadcast, Kusugak had gained experience by providing audio commentary in the Inuit language during the 2022 Olympics.

Kabvitok agreed about feeling more confident going into this year’s games.

He works as an Inuktitut radio news reporter, but doing live TV was new to him before last year’s broadcast.

As the host, Kabvitok is excited to give Inuktitut speakers insight into the game that didn’t exist when he was growing up.

“It’s really big here in Nunavut, Hockey Night In Canada. Everybody watched it since I was a little kid,” Kabvitok said.

“But it was all in English. So like for my dad, I understood what a penalty was, why they had a penalty… but for my dad just to watch hockey, and that’s it, and no explanation during intermission.”

As a youth, Kabvitok couldn’t explain what was happening in Inuktitut to his father because Kabvitok was losing his language.

Now he explains hockey in Inuktitut during the intermission to children and parents across the country, after regaining his language over the past 25 years of working as a news reporter.

Kusugak and play-by-play commentator Ningeongan have come up with some innovative words in Inuktitut for their time on air.

“Referees being ‘pukiqtalinnguaq’ — it’s like the ‘fake police,’ in a way, or like, ‘the ones that follow the law,’” Kusugak explained.

“A penalty, saying ‘tigujaujuq,’ it’s like ‘being taken away,’ almost like ‘going to jail.’ David has used ‘sikkutijuq,’ meaning icing, so that’s when ‘ice is forming.’ So it’s like ‘a sheet of ice,’ ‘fresh ice.’”

While the three hosts speak different dialects of Inuktitut, they still find it easy to understand each other.

Kusugak speaks an Arviat dialect, where his mother is from, Kabvitok speaks a Rankin Inlet dialect and Ningeongan, originally from Coral Harbour, has a dialect from that community.

All three broadcasters live in Rankin Inlet currently.

When they’re not on the air, Kusugak and Kabvitok play hockey in their home communities, which they say makes them better broadcasters.

The three on-air personalities have also played in the men’s senior league in Rankin Inlet together, and even coached their children in the same minor hockey league.

Meanwhile, Kabvitok has is still on the ice as a referee.

“I ref local hockey teams. That way, I’m involved in hockey, and I coach hockey, and, you know, understanding the game really helps me broadcast,” Kabvitok.

“Rankin is a big hockey town.”

Kusugak and Kabvitok say they’re honoured to bring the love of the game to Inuit in their first language.

Kusugak described the opportunity as a dream.

“It was a fantasy of just thinking, ‘Man, wouldn’t it be cool to hear a hockey game done in Inuktitut?’” Kusugak said.