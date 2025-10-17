World Mental Health Day shines light on importance of mental wellness

Shaynee Modien

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Shaunavon Standard

Whether it’s a friend, family member, or even yourself, we’ve all experienced mental health issues in some form or another.

World Mental Health Day, which took place October 10, served as an opportunity to raise awareness and discuss the impact of mental health within our society.

Established in 1992, World Mental Health Day has continued to aim at raising awareness about mental health issues by promoting better support through organizations, communities, and individuals, while advocating for better healthcare and support. With 1 in 5 individuals worldwide suffering from mental health issues, awareness and discussions are crucial.

The basics of being mentally healthy include staying physically active, limiting alcohol consumption, engaging in enjoyable activities, and seeking support from trusted friends and family, as well as seeking mental health help from health professionals as required. Additionally, eating and sleeping well are also important.

In Canada, each province has its own designated mental health associations and affiliations to help those with mental health issues.

In Saskatchewan, there is the Canadian Mental Health Association, along with the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) and the Mental Health and Addiction Services (MHAS). The SHA and MHAS provide a continuum of care, ranging from prevention and early intervention to specialized treatment, all free of charge to residents of Saskatchewan.

Access to all SHA Mental Health and Addiction Services, offered in community-based settings, is available through general access numbers listed by geographical area within the SHA. You can find services closest to you by visiting the General Access Numbers page on the SHA website. A Saskatchewan resident can refer themselves by phoning the general access number or be referred by their family physician.

In Southwest Saskatchewan, services are available to the following communities: Assiniboia, Beechy, Biggar, Caronport, Central Butte, Climax, Coronach, Craik, Davidson, Dinsmore, Eastend, Eatonia, Elrose, Eston, Gravelbourg, Gull Lake, Herbert, Hodgeville, Kerrobert, Kincaid, Kindersley, Kyle, Lafleche, Leader, Lucy, Luseland, Mankota, Maple Creek, Moose Jaw, Mossbank, Outlook, Ponteix, Rockglen, Rosetown, Rouleau, Shaunavon, Swift Current, Vanguard, and Willow Bunch. More specialized programs for youth, adults, and children can be accessed in Swift Current, including:

Acquired Brain Injury Program

ASIST training for community partners

Autism services

Case Management

Injection Clinics

Licensing and oversight of Mental Health Approved Home programs through the Mental Health Services Act (MHSA)

Mental health consultation and support to community partners

Mental Health First Aid Training for community partners

Outpatient assessment and treatment

In case of emergencies, mental health services (including addictions) can be accessed by calling 911 or visiting the nearest emergency department. You can also call HealthLine 811, a 24/7 confidential health and mental health education and support telephone line.

It is important to remember that mental health affects not just the world as a whole but also our communities.

Always remember, “there is no health without mental health.”