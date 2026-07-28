World Drowning Prevention Day wraps up Drowning Prevention Week at Kinsmen Water Park

The Kinsmen Water Park capped a successful National Drowning Prevention Week with a final event on Saturday.

Staff encouraged guests to wear blue for the day to commemorate World Drowning Prevention Day. Draven Georget, an aquatic programmer with the City of Prince Albert at the Kinsmen Water Park, said the week drew plenty of crowds.

“It was great. We had a very large turnout. We had lots of participation,” Georget said.

Georget said that the message for Drowning Prevention Week was well-received by water park patrons.

“It’s always an important part of our summer season,” Georget explained. “I think it’s been just a tremendous event to host.”

The day featured two hours of free admission thanks to a partnership with the Lakeland District for Sport, Culture and Recreation. The free entrance, combined with the warm weather, led to some big crowds.

“We have a huge number of 400 patrons right now, so it’s just been booming today,” Georget said. “It’s been great to see.

“I would say like the past few Saturdays we have been quite busy, but it’s definitely helped tremendously, … especially on a day such as Blue Day.”

The main theme for the week was “Prepare To be Water Smart”, emphasizing smart decision making when in open water through wearing a lifejacket, active supervision of children and boating and swimming sober.

Georget said that days like World Drowning Prevention Day and Swim to Survive are important parts of Drowning Prevention Week.

Georget noted that having all of the people in attendance and activities would help spread the message.

“We’re trying to do the best we can with our number of staff. Our large attendance (has) been a little tough, but we have Dalton (Skarr) at the booth there. He’s trying to push for our colouring pages we have. We have our activity books just about informational pieces on drowning prevention and whatever else we can.”

Georget thanked everyone who came by the Kinsmen Water Park over the course of the week.

“I just want to thank every patron that came out and was able to be a part of our week here.”

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca