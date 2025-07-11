World Cup day 2 recap: Japan and Australia earn first wins, New Zealand defeats Argentina

If the second day of competition was supposed to put some distance between the top teams and the rest of the field, Group B didn’t get the message.

One day after losing to 10-0 to the USA, Australia rebounded to beat the Dominican Republic 9-2 in the opening game on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Japan came back from an opening day loss to the Dominicans to beat the USA 5-4 in a back-and-forth game at Max Power Ball Parks.

The two teams played in less than ideal conditions after light smoke rolled in later in the afternoon. Japanese LF Koki Sato said they expected a close game with the Americans, and weren’t phased by the weather.

“This team was made to (become) number one in the world,” Sato said through an interpreter. “Both teams have (to play in) the same conditions, so it’s important to just win.”

Sato’s two-RBI single to right field gave Japan a one-run lead heading into the top of the seventh, where Shota Onodera pitched a perfect 1-2-3 inning.

Kiroki Ikeda earned the win for Japan, giving up four runs on four hits in 5.1 innings while striking out seven and walking five. On the American side, Marco Diaz went the distance, giving up five runs on nine hits over six innings while striking out nine and walking none.

Japan went up 2-0 in the first thanks to a two-run home run from designated player Yusuke Morita.

The score remained unchanged until the top of the fifth when the USA scored three runs thanks to an RBI single from 1B Erick Ochoa and a two-run home run from 3B Blaine Milheim.

Japan tied it in the bottom of the fifth on another home run, this time from shortstop Ryuji Okawa, but the USA went up 4-3 in the top of the sixth on a home run from LF Jonathan Lynch.

Diaz recorded two quick outs for the USA in the bottom of the sixth, but singles from Kaito Masaki and Kazyua Toriyama put runners on the corners for Sato.

Japan sent Yutaro Inoue in as a pinch runner for Toriyama. Inoue stole second before Sato’s single to right field put Japan up for good.

Australia 9 Dominican Republic 2

For the second straight day, a close game turned into a rout for Australia, but this time they were on the winning end.

The Australians led the Dominican Republic 3-2 heading into the bottom of the sixth, where they scored six runs on route to a 9-2 victory.

CF Scott Patterson did most of the damage with a three-run home run to left-centre, while Marshall Kronk and Ryan King chipped in with an RBI double each.

Jack Besgrove earned the win for Australia, scattering two runs on four hits over six innings while striking out 11.

On the Dominican side, 1B Juan Arias led the way with two hits and two RBIs, including an inside-the-park home run in the second inning. Pitchers Yan Gonzalez, Michael Batista, and Jonni Suriel combined to give up nine runs on seven hits while striking out five and walking seven.

New Zealand 4 Argentina 1

A throwing error on a bunt proved to be the difference as New Zealand improved to 2-0 with a 4-1 win over Argentina in the late game on Wednesday.

The game was tied at one in the top of the fifth when a wild throw from Argentina allowed New Zealand’s Tane Mumu to score from second. The damage could have been worse however, as Benjamin Enoka was thrown out and home.

New Zealand shortstop Cole Evans extended the lead with an RBI double immediately afterwards. The Black Sox added another run in the seventh on another RBI double, this time from Seth Gibson.

Liam Potts pitched all seven innings for New Zealand, allowing one run on four hits with 11 strikeouts and three walks.

Argentine pitchers Pablo Migliavacca, Roman Godoy, and Huemul Mata combined to give up nine hits and four runs over seven innings, while striking out 10 and walking two.

Infielder Khalil Luna led Argentina with two hits, including an RBI single in the second inning for the team’s only run.