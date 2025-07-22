Words take flight: Young writers workshop returns to P.A.

Young writers in Prince Albert will have the chance to sharpen their creative skills next week as the Sage Hill Youth Writer’s Workshop returns to the city.



Running from July 28 to August 1 at the John M. Cuellenaere Public Library, the five-day workshop is open to youth aged 11 to 15. Participants will explore fiction, poetry, editing techniques, and even sensory writing exercises outdoors, all under the guidance of professional local writers.



“This program helps young people not only improve their writing but also find a community of like-minded peers,” said Caitilin Terfloth, Acting Executive Director of Sage Hill Writing. “For many, it’s their first time meeting others who share their passion for writing.”



This year’s instructor is Prince Albert’s own Shauna Everleigh Harris, joined by guest writer Kerry Steen, a Sage Hill alumna. The combination offers students a chance to learn from multiple voices and perspectives.



“We want to meet each student wherever they are in their writing journey and help them move forward, whatever their goals are,” Terfloth added.



The program is free, thanks to community support.



“Many participants tell us they wouldn’t have been able to attend without the no-cost access,” she said. “It’s very important to us to remove financial barriers and make creative expression accessible.”



Past participants have gone on to study writing, communications, English, and journalism, with some entering national spoken word competitions or even becoming Saskatchewan’s Youth Poet Laureate.



“We’ve also heard from participants who didn’t choose writing as a career, but still tell us the program made a difference in their professional lives,” said Terfloth.



Applications have officially closed, but a few spots may still be available. Interested families can email applications@sagehill@sasktel.net to inquire.



The workshop wraps up with a public reading event on Friday, August 1, at 12 p.m. at the library, often the first time students share their work outside the classroom.



For more details, visit sagehillwriting.ca.