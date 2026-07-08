Word search book puts Saskatchewan’s communities and culture front and centre

Andrea Moss

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

YORKTON — From Aberdeen to Yorkton and countless communities in between, a new word search book takes readers on a puzzle-filled tour of Saskatchewan’s people, places and provincial treasures.

Author Nick Cranford recently released Word Search of Saskatchewan, one of a series of puzzle books celebrating Canada’s provinces through interactive word searches.

The idea for the project was inspired by Cranford’s great-grandmother, who rarely went anywhere without a word search book at her side.

Wanting to build on a pastime she loved, Cranford developed a concept that combines entertainment and education, allowing readers to learn about the places, people and attractions that define a province.

Instead of focusing solely on puzzles, the Saskatchewan book takes readers on a tour of the province through 15 themed word searches covering communities, parks, wildlife, notable figures, businesses and cultural touchstones.

Yorkton is among the communities featured, appearing in the book’s opening puzzle.

Cranford said creating the Saskatchewan edition required extensive research into the province and its unique characteristics.

While Saskatchewan is often associated with vast prairie landscapes, he said his research revealed a much broader story.

Cranford said his research highlighted the province’s diversity, uncovering everything from parks and wildlife to well-known entertainers and Saskatchewan cultural icons such as Corner Gas.

The book also highlights communities across the province, including smaller centres that help shape Saskatchewan’s identity.

Cranford said he wanted the puzzles to reflect more than just the province’s largest cities, giving readers a chance to discover places they may not know much about.

The Saskatchewan book is part of a larger collection that includes word search books for all ten Canadian provinces, as well as a Word Search of Canada edition.

The province-themed books have found a strong audience. Cranford said sales of his earlier releases surpassed 50,000 copies in less than two years, encouraging him to continue expanding the concept.

He is now working on a new series based on all 50 U.S. states.

For now, Word Search of Saskatchewan is available online through Amazon. Cranford hopes strong support from Saskatchewan readers will eventually help bring the book into stores throughout the province.

His goal, he said, is to create something residents can enjoy while learning more about Saskatchewan’s communities, history, culture and attractions, one puzzle at a time.