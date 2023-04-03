Woodland Communicators Toastmasters to host Better Business Bureau presentation on identity theft

The Woodland Communicators Toastmasters Club will be hosting a presentation by the Better Business Bureau on avoiding identity theft on April 4 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. inside the technical building at the Prince Albert Sask. Polytech campus.

Woodland Communicators Toastmasters is a community-based club that provides individuals and businesses opportunities to grow through communication, self-confidence, leadership, public speaking skills and networking.

The first Toastmasters club was formed in 1922 and officially came to Canada in 1935. Since then, Toastmasters has helped millions of people with public speaking and delivering presentations and lectures.

Join the Toastmasters on Tuesday evening as Better Business Bureau CEO Karen Smith discusses how scammers steal identities to secure credit cards, bank loans, and even rent properties in your name. She will be providing some tips to prevent identity theft from turning into identity fraud and what red flags to watch for to reduce your risk.

Smith will also be available for questions during a Q&A period following her presentation.

The presentation is free to attend and has both in-person and virtual options. Interested individuals must register for the event through Eventbrite, which can be found at https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/woodland-communicators-toastmasters-events-1758219. More information about the club and their events can be found on the Woodland Communicators Toastmasters website.