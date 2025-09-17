Woman who was shot on highway near Weyburn remembered for her love of animals

Daily Herald Staff

The Saskatchewan RCMP have released the name of the woman who tragically died while travelling in they Weyburn area Friday evening.

Tanya Myers, 44, was one of two women travelling along Hwy No. 39 in a black Ford Explorer when she was shot and killed. Myers died at the scene, and her death is considered suspicious. The driver is not considered a suspect.

The RCMP released Myers’ name as part of her family’s appeal for more information about her death.

In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, the family asked for privacy, but remembered Myers as an “amazing energy healer and animal lover” with a special fondness for cats.

“She rarely left home because she had an extensive care routine for her kitties, so this day out of town was rare for her, and related to her interest in energy healing and shopping for her cats,” reads the statement. “We are all in shock and disbelief, and the loss of Tanya leaves a giant gaping hole in our lives and her cats’ lives who are all wondering where their mom has gone.

“She did not have anything to do with the way she left us. She kept to herself and looked after her fur babies.

“To the person or persons responsible – please grow a conscience and take responsibility for your actions. Tanya deserves justice and her family deserves answers.”

RCMP believe the incident was random in nature. A second individual who was in a vehicle travelling behind the Explorer also reported being shot at. The individual reported hearing two ‘pops’ that sounded like rocks hitting the windshield.

There was no damage to the windows, but a tire went flat. An RCMP forensic team determined the tire was damaged by a gunshot. The RCMP are not releasing the name of the individual due to the ongoing investigation.

Police say the individual was not aware the Ford Explorer had been shot at. The individual did not report any injuries and did not know either person in the Explorer.

“We understand the current circumstances of this investigation may cause concern, particularly for locals and those who travel on Highway No. 39,” RCMP Major Crimes Breanch Insp. Ashley St. Germaine said in a press release. “At this point, we are asking the public to think back to (Friday) and if you were driving on Highway No. 39 or northwest of Weyburn around 8:00 p.m., please report any suspicious people, vehicles or activity to police. If you saw a black Ford Explorer around that time, please contact police with any information.

“Was someone target practicing in the area? Was another vehicle driving erratically on that road? Please call investigators so we can determine if the information you have may assist us in this investigation.”