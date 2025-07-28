Woman who once stole from Regina seniors faces new charge for forged document

Brandon Harder

A woman previously convicted after stealing from seniors and a care worker in Regina, now faces a charge that she used a forged document.

Patricia Baziniak made a first appearance on the charge in Regina provincial court on July 22 and the matter was adjourned to allow her time to get a lawyer.

The charge states that on or about Feb. 11, 2025, she did “knowingly use a forged document” as if it were “genuine.” The wording of the charge, as written on the court document, doesn’t make clear what the document was or how it was used.

Baziniak was 52-years old in February of 2024 when she received an 18-month suspended sentence after pleading guilty to six charges, including theft and fraud.

Her suspended sentence meant while she received criminal record entries for her convictions, she was not forced to serve jail time, but was given a list of conditions to follow for the duration of her sentence.

The offences leading to the sentence included stealing from seniors for whom she worked as a cleaner, and stealing from a care aid who worked with her disabled son. Facts read into the court record indicated the offences occurred in 2022 and 2023.

During the sentencing hearing court heard Baziniak, originally from Manitoba, suffered from PTSD, depression and anxiety. She was not doing well and was in “survival mode” when the offences occurred, her lawyer said, noting Baziniak was “filled with remorse.”

Prior to those offences, Baziniak already had an entry on her criminal record, which was related to forgery, according to the Crown’s submissions.

However, the circumstances around that offence were not spoken to at the February 2024 sentencing hearing.

Her next court date for the current charge, which has not been proven, is scheduled in August.

