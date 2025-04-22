Woman found dead in home at 400 Block o0f 19th Street East after fire

A 30-year-old woman was found deceased at a residence along the 400 block of 19th Street East on Sunday afternoon

At approximately 4 p.m., members of the Prince Albert Police Service, Prince Albert Fire Department and Parkland Ambulance responded to a call of a structure fire.

Members of the Prince Albert Police Service Forensic Identification Section (FIS) and Major Crimes Unit (MCU) attended the scene to investigate alongside a PAFD Fire inspector

The death is not considered to be suspicious. An autopsy is scheduled for Apr. 22, 2025.

editorial@paherald.sk.ca