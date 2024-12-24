Woman facing charges after fleeing RCMP with stolen vehicle

A woman is in custody after fleeing in a stolen vehicle from Prince Albert RCMP.

29-year-old Tanisha Fulton from Prince Albert is charged with two counts of assaulting a police officer with a weapon, one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, one count of flight from a peace officer and one count of possession of property over $5,000.

Officers responded to a report of a robbery on Sturgeon Lake First Nation on Dec. 20 at approximately 4:20 p.m. Officers responded and after investigation determined that several individuals approached a male victim who was threatened and his vehicle was stolen. The victim was not physically injured during the incident.

Officers located the vehicle driving on Sturgeon Lake First Nation and attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle would not stop.

Police set up a tire deflation device. The suspect vehicle made an abrupt u-turn to avoid it, almost striking two police officers. After following the vehicle, it eventually came to a stop and three occupants were arrested.

Fulton made her first appearance in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Dec. 23. She was also arrested on warrant by the Prince Albert Police Service. The other two individuals in the vehicle were released without charge.

