Woman deceased after being hit by vehicle early Saturday morning

The Prince Albert Police Service Major Crimes Unit (MCU) is investigating in relation to a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian early Saturday morning.

According to Police on Oct. 11 at approximately 4:30 a.m. police were dispatched to the area of Highway 2 and Highway 55.

East. Initial information stated a vehicle collided with a pedestrian who was not conscious and not breathing.

Police and Parkland Ambulance quickly arrived on scene and paramedics began life-saving-measures on the adult female victim before being transported to hospital where she was later pronounced deceased. The adult female driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

Members of the Prince Albert Police Service Forensic Identification Section (FIS), Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS), and a Saskatchewan RCMP Forensic Reconstructionist were also called to attend to assist in the investigation.

Police stated that the Major Crimes Unit (MCU) is continuing its investigation and any further updates will be provided when they become available or upon conclusion of the investigation.