Woman charged for robbery by PAPS

A 26-year-old woman faces multiple charges including evasion police and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle following a Prince Albert Police Service investigation into an armed robbery that occurred on Sunday.

The woman was arrested following a police pursuit where officers successfully deployed two tire deflation devices on 15th Avenue East during the pursuit.

“Incidents involving violence and the use of weapons present a serious risk to public safety,” Prince Albert Police Chief Patrick Nogier said in a press release. “Our officers made measured and lawful decisions throughout this incident to protect the community and bring the situation to a safe conclusion. We will continue to hold those who endanger others accountable while ensuring our actions remain proportionate and grounded in public safety.”

The investigation began at around 9:45 a.m. on Dec. 21 after officers were called to the 500 block of Fifth Street East for a reported robbery. Police say a man was robbed of his vehicle at knifepoint by an unknown male.

Investigators say the victim did not appear to have any physical injuries. The suspect fled in the vehicle before police arrived.

Through their investigation, officers were able to locate the vehicle in the area of 14th Avenue West and 19th Street West. Officers activated their vehicle’s emergency equipment and attempted to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle did not stop for police. Police observed what appeared to be two males inside the vehicle. The vehicle was located again shortly after and a pursuit was authorized due to the violent nature of the initial call for service.

During the pursuit, officers successfully deployed a tire deflation device at the intersection of 22nd Street and 15th Avenue East, though the vehicle continued to evade police. A second tire deflation device was successfully deployed in the 800 block of 15th Avenue East shortly after. The vehicle continued to evade police until officers were able to disable it near Fourth Avenue West and 38th Street West.

The lone female occupant of the vehicle was arrested without further incident. The 26-year-old woman has been charged with robbery, evading police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and possession of property obtained by crime. She is scheduled to make her first appearance in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Dec. 22.

The Prince Albert Police Service is continuing to investigate in relation to this incident and anyone with information that may assist in the investigation should please contact the police.