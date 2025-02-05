Woman charged after fatal rollover in RM of Buckland in 2024

Daily Herald Staff

A Prince Albert woman has been charged after a fatal rollover in the RM of Buckland in 2024.

The case dates back to Aug. 4, 204 when Prince Albert RCMP received a report of a single vehicle rollover on Whitfield Road, in the RM of Buckland.

Officers immediately responded. One adult female passenger was declared deceased by EMS at the scene. The adult female driver and an adult male passenger were taken to hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening in nature.

Prince Albert RCMP continued to investigate with the assistance of a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist.

As a result of continued investigation, an adult female was arrested in Prince Albert on Jan. 22.

According to RCMP , 33-year-old Destiny Michel from Prince Albert is charged with one count of operating a motor vehicle (conveyance) causing death, one count, operate a conveyance with a blood alcohol concentration equal or greater than .08. and one count, operate a conveyance in a manner that was dangerous to the public.

She is scheduled to appear in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Feb. 13.