Woman arrested with meth, cocaine after traffic stop

A 31-year-old woman is facing several drug related charges after a traffic stop in the RM of Buckland.

On August 2, Prince Albert RCMP were conducting patrols on Highway 2. They observed a speeding vehicle that was swerving and performed a traffic stop.

Officers administered an oral fluid device test on the driver, Investigators say it showed that the driver had recently consumed cocaine. She was arrested on the scene.

During a search of the vehicle, officers located and seized approximately 55 grams of cocaine, 11 grams of methamphetamine, trafficking paraphernalia and a can of bear spray.

After continued investigation, officers obtained and executed a search warrant at a residence in Prince Albert. They found and seized almost 200 grams of cocaine along with an imitation firearm, a large amount of cash and trafficking paraphernalia.

Briana Weber, 31, of Prince Albert faces charges including one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking, one count possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, one count of operation of a conveyance while impaired and one count of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Weber was remanded into custody and made her first court appearance in Prince Albert Provincial Court on August 4. Saskatchewan RCMP’s Prince Albert Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan assisted with this ongoing investigation.