Woman accused of stabbing man following verbal altercation

A 31-year-old woman faces aggravated assault charges following an altercation that left one man in hospital.

The incident occurred in the 500 Block of 12th Street West on Monday, Jan. 6. Members of the Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) were called to the scene at around 9:50 p.m. following reports that a woman had stabbed a man.

They arrived to an injured 33-year-old with injuries consistent with stabbing. Paramedics transported the man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police also found the 31-year-old woman on the scene who was arrested without incident. Officers also seized two knives at the scene.

The woman is accused of stabbing the man following a verbal disagreement. Police believe the victim and suspect were known to each other.