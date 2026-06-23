Wollaston Lake Barge begins season, remains vital northern link

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

WOLLASTON LAKE — Saskatchewan’s only cable-free barge has resumed operations for the 2026 season, continuing a decades-long role as a critical transportation link for residents, travellers and suppliers serving the remote northern community of Wollaston Lake.

The Saskatchewan Ministry of Highways announced June 17 that the Wollaston Lake Barge is now operating for the season. The vessel typically begins service in mid-June and makes two trips daily across the lake. Updates to the ferry schedule can be found here.

Built in 1974, the Wollaston Lake Barge is unique within Saskatchewan’s transportation network. Saskatchewan Minister of Highways Kim Gartner told SaskToday it is the province’s only cable-free crossing.

Unlike Saskatchewan’s 12 provincial ferries, which operate along fixed cable systems anchored to both shores, the Wollaston Lake Barge functions as a self-powered vessel.

“Most provincial ferries are cable operated. They are physically connected to cables anchored on both shores, and those cables guide the ferry across the river,” Gartner said.

“A cable-free barge is not attached to any cables. It operates like a conventional vessel and moves under its own power, using propulsion systems such as engines and propellers. This means it is not limited to a fixed path and can operate over longer distances.”

Gartner said cable-free vessels are necessary when crossings are too long or routes cannot be confined to a fixed path.

“Since all other Ministry-operated ferries operate at short, fixed path locations, cable-free barges are not required.”

The barge remains an essential service for Wollaston Lake residents and businesses. During the summer months, when the lake is free of ice, it provides a critical transportation option alongside air travel.

“The community of Wollaston Lake currently has access via the barge, ice road, and airport. The barge is a critical option to supply the community through the summer months, when the lake is not frozen,” Gartner said.

The ministry estimates the barge carries about five vehicles per day because of the long crossing distance. Traffic primarily consists of community supplies, commercial goods and passenger vehicles.

Across Saskatchewan, ferry traffic varies by location and season, with provincial ferries transporting between 40 and 500 vehicles daily during operating periods..

“Saskatchewan continues to invest in ferry and barge services because they are a critical part of the province’s overall transportation system,” Gartner said.

“Ferries and barges provide essential links where no practical alternative exists. In places like Wollaston Lake, the barge is a critical way to deliver supplies and support travel during ice-free months, alongside air and seasonal ice roads.”

The barge typically operates from mid-June until late October, with opening and closing dates determined by maintenance requirements, weather conditions and operational needs.

However, the future of the service may be limited. The Ministry of Highways says construction of the Wollaston Lake Road is ongoing and is expected to be completed in fall 2026.

“Upon completion, the ministry plans to cease operations of the Wollaston Lake Barge,” Gartner said.

Until then, the vessel will continue serving as a vital transportation connection for one of Saskatchewan’s most remote communities, helping move people, supplies and goods across the province’s largest lake.