With Theatre, Music and a Secret Show, Rawlinson Opens New Season

The EA Rawlinson Centre opened the curtain on its 2026-27 season Wednesday night with a launch event that mixed live remarks, a video preview, food, music and a strong reminder of the community effort behind the arts in Prince Albert.

General Manager Cory Philley and Mayor Bill Powalinsky opened the evening on stage at the Olive and John G. Diefenbaker Theatre, with Philley welcoming guests to the Centre’s second season announcement under her leadership.

Philley kept the presentation light and conversational, mixing season details with quick humour and easy exchanges with the mayor. Her wit helped set a relaxed tone before the audience moved into the video preview of the coming season.

Powalinsky spoke about the role creativity plays in making a city feel whole, saying gatherings like the season launch help show Prince Albert as a welcoming city of opportunity.

“We do thrive on community,” Powalinsky said. “When we have events like this, or artistic events, or gatherings, that is what makes us a city that we’re proud to call home.”

Philley used the evening to thank staff, supporters and volunteers, noting that the launch followed a volunteer recognition event held the night before. She said volunteers put in more than 4,000 hours over more than 240 event days during the past year.

“We couldn’t open our doors and do what we do without them,” Philley told the crowd.

The season preview highlighted a wide range of performances, from family shows and circus productions to music, theatre and major touring acts. The lineup includes 360 ALLSTARS, Glob, Peking Acrobats, Piano Heist, Darcy Oake, Laila Biali, Hey Viola!, Lemon Bucket Orkestra, Johnny Reid and Tom Morello.



Arjun Pillai/Daily Herald

EA Rawlinson Centre General Manger Cory Philley welcomes guests while unveiling the Centre’s 2026-27 season during Wednesday’s launch event.

Philley also told audiences Johnny Reid is expected to be part of the season, with tickets scheduled to go on sale Sept. 8. The Centre is also teasing a secret international Halloween-themed show on Oct. 25, while circus and acrobatic performances such as 360 ALLSTARS and Peking Acrobats are expected to be major draws.

The season also includes local and regional connections. Prince Albert performer Donny Parenteau will bring Colours of the Sash to the Rawlinson stage, while Broadway North Theatre Company will present Come From Away in August, with Philley also appearing in the production.

For Philley, now entering her second full season leading the Centre, the past year confirmed how much Prince Albert values live performance.

“I learned how much they love this place, and how devoted they are to it,” Philley said in an interview following the launch. “They have a lot of opinions, which is great, because that sort of puts you in the direction of what do we need to do and what is interesting to people.”

Looking back on her first year, Philley said local and prairie artists were among the biggest standouts. She pointed to Kinjo and Young, The Girls country Christmas show, and Broadway North’s Grease and Matilda as examples of performances that stayed with her.

“I was blown away by the local talent here, like the community as a whole, and their ability to put on a show,” she said. “Holy damn, that’s what I say.”

Philley said seeing Grease sell strongly reinforced the importance of listening closely to what Prince Albert audiences want.

“It made me realize how very important it is to really listen to the community and really see what the community wants and is excited about,” she said.

She said the new season is built around a mix of familiar favourites and unexpected experiences. That includes local artists, Canadian performers, international productions and shows meant to make audiences curious.

“I want you to feel at home, and I also want you to feel like, ‘Whew, I never expected that to come,'” Philley said.

One international production from last season, UPU, was unable to make its Prince Albert stop after the New Zealand group became caught in winter travel delays in Eastern Canada. Philley said she still hopes to bring the Pacific Islander multidisciplinary performance to the city if the opportunity comes again.

“If they ever come back, they’re in,” she said. “I would try to move heaven and earth to make them be able to be here.”

Philley said the Centre is also continuing to adjust to Showpass, the ticketing system introduced last year. She said it has been a step forward for online buyers, even though staff had to learn the new system quickly.

“For the most part it’s been great,” she said. “This one has been a real step up, I think, for our consumers, for sure.”

The Centre is offering season discounts, including 10 per cent off three to five shows, 15 per cent off six to 19 shows, and 20 per cent off the full 21-show season. Groups of 10 or more attending the same show can also save 10 per cent.

Philley said she hopes the season guide encourages people to take another look at the Rawlinson, whether they are longtime supporters or first-time visitors.

“This is a place to socialize and connect and be and have fun and have joy in your life,” she said. “The one thing the arts does better than anything does is it connects us to each other.”

arjun.pillai@paherald.sk.ca