With Fires Ongoing, SPSA looks to Recovery and Prevention

Arjun Pillai



Daily Herald

While Saskatchewan’s wildfire season moves into its second half, provincial officials say most evacuees have returned home, containment has improved, but wildfire risks remain and long-term rebuilding challenges persist.

At Monday’s press briefing, Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency Vice-President of Operations Steve Roberts reported 19 active fires across the province. A total of 267 wildfires have been recorded so far in 2025, a sharp increase over the five-year average of 162.

Containment is progressing on several key fronts. The Shoe Fire is now 50% contained, while the Pisew and Wolf Fires are each at 30% containment. The Ditch Fire, previously listed as fully contained, has been reassessed at 80%. Over the weekend, new flare-ups in northern areas required some crews to shift locations. Highways 912, 927, and 167 remain impacted by these fires, and commuters will encounter roadblocks and limited access.

The province’s structure loss figure: 1931 structures confirmed destroyed by wildfires, remains unchanged.

Communities like Denare Beach and Creighton have largely repatriated, with only 46 individuals still receiving support due to medical needs. East Trout Lake remains evacuated, with access still being assessed before residents can safely return to inspect their properties.

Roberts confirmed that over 3.8 million in emergency relief, including $500 support cheques, has been distributed to evacuees. SPSA staff are hand-delivering remaining payments this week in Creighton, offering residents a chance to speak directly with agency personnel to resolve any registration or distribution issues.

A recovery task team has been deployed and is meeting with local leadership in Creighton and other communities to assess longer-term support needs, particularly for individuals who lost primary residences and lack sufficient insurance coverage.

Despite the recent cool, damp weather, Roberts emphasized Saskatchewan is “only halfwaythrough the fire season.”

While conditions have improved, the agency is now shifting part of its strategy back to initial attack, quickly responding to new fires to prevent them from escalating.

A question from the Daily Herald brought attention to the idea of encouraging more fire-resistant materials, like stone or concrete, in wildfire-prone communities.

Roberts responded that while SPSA does not oversee construction standards, the agency promotes wildfire risk mitigation through its FireSmart program. He outlined safety strategies such as maintaining defensible space around homes, clearing gutters, relocating propane tanks, and using fire-resistant roofing, though no mention was made of advancing policies that promote concrete or stone construction.

“Some of the cabins lost this year were on islands,” Robers said, explaining how windborne embers can ignite fires under decks or in dry structural areas. “That’s typically where a fire would start.”

While containment efforts continue, the exchange highlighted a deeper issue: rebuilding after wildfires may require more than cleanup and insurance; it may demand a rethinking of how and what communities build in high-risk areas.