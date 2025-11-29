Winter Wonderland brings “Whoville” to Prince Albert



The Optimist Club of Prince Albert once again has concluded plans to thrill the residents of Prince Albert by bringing Whoville and a bevy of Christmas cartoon characters to Winter Wonderland this year.

The theme for this year’s Christmas Winter Wonderland is “Whovile” and the planning had commenced since the year started. This will be the 4th edition of the Winter wonderland.

“I feel optimistic and happy to be part of this,” said Corey Ferchoff, the 2025 Chair of Winter Wonderland and member of Optimist Club Prince Albert. “This year’s theme is Whoville and we’ve got the Grinch coming, Cindy Lou Who, Bricklebaum, Max and others.”

Frechoff said they create Winter Wonderland every year as a way to give back to the children of Prince Albert.

“We are doing this because our community wants it,” he explained. “We are partly a service group. We wanted to do something for the community because there is nothing in the community that people and family can go to and enjoy themselves.”

The Wonderland will open on Saturday, 29 Nov. from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. and will be open every weekend until Dec. 25, starting after the Santa Parade on Saturday. The location includes train rides, with various characters walking around the area.. There will also be a canteen, Kiddies Craft center, Christmas photo stations, and Lego Area.

Some of the sights at the Winder Wonderland including the train which opens at the Gateway Mall on Nov. 29.



Gateway Mall will host the event again this year. General Manager Sharon Faul said they are happy to do so.

“We actually love being part of the community,” Faul said. “When I approached the Optimist Club a few years ago about doing this they got really excited. We worked on a plan and this is what they ended up doing. It’s fantastic and it has grown every year.”

Faul said it’s a unique event that has proven popular because families don’t have to travel far to visit it.

“A lot of events like this are in bigger communities,” she explained. “Now the residents of Prince Albert can come and visit something that is really unique and festive and a great family event for everybody…. It’s a great fundraiser and a way to support the Club. Just come and have some fun at Christmas time.”

Ferchoff said he appreciated the sponsors of the event and encouraged residents to “come out and have fun, enjoy the train ride and eat lots of popcorn.”

More 650 kids have already booked tours through the schools.

There will be an entrance fee as follows: $5 for the kids, $10 for seniors, $13 for adults and $35 for Family. The Winter Wonderland will be open from 12p.m. every weekend.

Ross Butterwick, a club veteran and former President and Lieutenant Governor to the District, said the funds will go towards “positive community-based projects” that assist youth below the age of 18.

“Everything we earn goes back into the community through the various project that we do,” he said.