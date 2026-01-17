‘Winter weather causing poor road conditions’ – Saskatchewan RCMP

The Saskatchewan RCMP warned drivers in southern Saskatchewan about poor road conditions after a multi-vehicle pile-up at the intersection of Hwy 46 and Hwy 1 southwest of Balgonie.

Hwy 46 was closed for an undetermined amount of time, while multiple other highways in the Regina area were closed with travel not recommended.

Officers also responded to a collision on Hwy 10 south of the 364 junction near Edgeley, a hamlet located roughly 53 kms northeast of Regina. There are other reports of vehicles in the ditch and poor road conditions in the southern parts of the province.

The RCMP said poor winter weather impacted road conditions across the central and southern parts of the province on Friday. Factors include poor visibility, ice, snow-covered lanes, drifting and blowing snow, road closures, detours, and strong winds.

“Anyone that wishes to travel should check the weather and road conditions along your route before travelling,” the RCMP said in a press release. “If poor weather or road conditions exist or are forecasted, consider delaying travel if possible. If travel is necessary, stay on roads that have recently received road maintenance.”

Travellers can access information on road conditions and track which roads have been plowed, salted, and/or sanded within the last two hours at hotline.gov.sk.ca/map (English only).

Saskatchewan RCMP remind the public to avoid calling 911 or local RCMP detachments for updates on road conditions.

“Calling 911 must be reserved for emergencies and crimes in progress, and using it in non-emergent situations could prevent someone with a life-threatening emergency from getting help,” they said.