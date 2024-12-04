Winter Lab has science fun on a cold day at the Prince Albert Science Centre

The Prince Albert Science Centre in the Gateway Mall had a seasonal themed event on Saturday.

The Science Centre presented their first Winter Lab with various activities not necessarily based around a theme but some fun science for the season.

“Well, the idea today is called Winter Lab and it was just to have just some cool different cool science activities. So today we had Lego stamping, Oso bots, snap circuits. We made some play snow to promote some creative interactive play, stop animation,” Science Centre chair Sandra Williams said.

Williams said that it was not a particular theme for the science but a theme for the season we are now in.

“It’s for winter and just kind of went off the idea that winter is cold, and so we’ve called it cool science, snowflake making and just hands on interactive cool science-based activities,” she explained.

She said that the event was hosted to take advantage of PADBID’s Santa Parade downtown which could bring more people to the Gateway Mall.

“Taking advantage of the Santa Claus Parade today, for sure. Getting people out of their houses as much as they can. Coming out of your house and just coming down and doing some interactive science activities That’s totally our mission,” Williams said.

Despite the cold weather Williams said that turnout was better than expected.

“I mean, it’s -37 to now, right. So with the wind chill and so any turnout is a good turnout we’re just pleased that that people want to come down and support us,”

The Science Centre’s next event will also be seasonal.

“We will have a Santa Lab on December 14 and, that’s our elf-endorsed science . And so that’ll be another neat kind of Winter and Santa themed science-based activities,”

The Santa Lab is from noon until 4 p.m. on Dec. 14 at the Science Centre.