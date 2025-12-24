Winter illnesses on the rise in southwest Saskatchewan

Shaynee Modien

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Shaunavon Standard

COVID-19, influenza, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) rates are on the rise as southwest Saskatchewan heads into the winter months.

Dr. David Torr, Medical Health Officer for the southwest and integrated rural areas, and Department Lead for Public Health and Preventative Medicine for the Saskatchewan Health Authority, recently stated about the upswing in illness, “It’s not just the south; pretty much the whole province and pretty much the whole country.”

Dr. Torr goes on to mention that the exact numbers cannot currently be stated, as “It’s a moving target of respiratory viruses right now. We are having a real and rapid increase in the numbers of what we call positivity rates for influenza and for COVID-19, as well as RSV. These three viruses are the dominant ones. We still have some other respiratory viruses going around, but these three are a bigger concern because they bring more severe illness to individuals, both old and young, so they are a concern.”

While the seriousness has not reached the alarming levels of Ontario, where there were three recent deaths due to influenza, the province of Saskatchewan is still seeing an upswing.

“We are on the increase, with a lot of illness going on,” stated Torr. “We also have some outbreaks in long-term care as well as our acute care facilities in the province.”

Torr says the public can take preventative measures to help stop the spread of these illnesses.

“We have vaccines available, and we’ve been encouraging our population to get vaccinated,” said Torr, before adding that only about 20 per cent of the province’s population is currently immunized.

“Currently there are RSV vaccines for adults recently licensed in Canada, however they are not yet publicly funded in Saskatchewan,” he added. “There is also a monoclonal antibody prevention for newborns. This program is currently run – free of charge – by the Saskatchewan Health Authority for newborns during the winter season”

The public can book appointments for influenza and COVID-19 vaccines with public health, family health providers, or pharmacies, keeping in mind that vaccinations can start as early as six months of age.

Children can easily spread illnesses such as influenza in public areas like daycares and schools.

“When school is in and children mingle… it’s very easy to spread these infections,” Dr. Torr mentions.

There have been reports of high absent rates at local schools over the past week or so because of illness.

Dr. Torr says there are also other strategies that people can take to avoid getting sick, including proper hydration and nutrition, dressing warmly, minimizing time outside when it’s very cold, avoiding crowds, and practicing good hand hygiene, along with getting available vaccines.

Dr. Torr also reminds the public that these vaccines may not prevent illness but can prevent complications and help minimize hospitalization.