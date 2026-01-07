Winter conditions keep tow trucks busy across Prince Albert region

Repeated snowfalls and icy road conditions have kept towing companies busy across Prince Albert and surrounding areas this winter, according to local operators.



Roger Bird of Mile 11 Towing said highway conditions have been the most hazardous, particularly during periods of snow and blowing snow.



“I am based between Montreal Lake and Prince Albert, so most of what we deal with is highway conditions,” Bird said. “When it is snowing and blowing snow, that is when it becomes the most hazardous, and people are still out traveling.”



Bird said back-to-back snow events can limit response capacity when equipment is stretched.



“With limited availability on tow trucks, when conditions are bad, we usually go with one tow truck at a time,” he said.



The New Year blizzard marked one of the busiest periods of the winter so far. Bird said demand surged over New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.



“Probably just on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day alone, about 30 calls,” he said, adding that he was able to complete roughly 75 to 80 percent of those calls due to volume.



John Bodnarchuk, owner of Dr John’s Towing and Northern Towing, said winter conditions have been consistently challenging.

“Extremely busy,” Bodnarchuk said. “The weather has not been favorable for people driving on the roads, and they tend to forget how slippery the roads are.”



Bodnarchuk said winch-outs and towing calls have increased, particularly on highways and rural routes.



“Most of my calls are rural,” he said. “People are sliding off the road or driving too fast for road conditions, and they end up in the ditch.”



Both operators pointed to driver behaviour as a major factor in winter incidents. Bird said following too closely is a common issue, while Bodnarchuk said many drivers underestimate how quickly conditions can change.



“Conditions can change overnight,” Bodnarchuk said. “People forget how slippery the roads really are.”



Response times during severe weather can vary. Bird said drivers calling for assistance during storms should expect delays.



“Anywhere from 30 minutes to two hours, sometimes three hours,” he said.



Bodnarchuk said towing crews are sometimes delayed when multiple calls occur in the same area.



“We could be called to one call and end up doing two or three in the same direction,” he said.



Both operators urged drivers to take precautions during winter travel.



Bird said avoiding travel during poor conditions is the safest option.



“Stay home when conditions are bad,” he said.



Bodnarchuk encouraged drivers to slow down and test road conditions when it is safe.



“Drive slower and test your brakes when nobody is around so you know what the pavement feels like,” he said.



For drivers who became stuck while waiting for assistance, Bodnarchuk advised monitoring their vehicle.



“If the car is still running, keep an eye on the temperature gauge,” he said. “If the radiator fan gets plugged up, it can overheat and cause engine damage.”



Both operators said patience and clear communication help crews respond more effectively.



“Give good information when you call,” Bodnarchuk said. “Otherwise, we are at a loss sometimes.”



Bird said checking forecasts and road condition updates remains important as winter continues.



“Follow the weather app and the highway hotline,” he said. “They do an amazing job updating road conditions.”

