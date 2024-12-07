Wingspan opens office in former Weidner space, promises no late fees if rent paid before Dec. 15

Renters living in Prince Albert apartments formerly owned by rental company Weidner had a chance to get some answers on Friday as their old office opened under a new company.

The former Weidner building in Prince Albert was stripped of signs, and only had one desk in the main lobby, but at least two members of the Wingspan Properties management team were on site accepting rent cheques and trying to reassure tenants who were uncertain about the transition.

On-site staff members declined interview requests, but said they are upset by comments they saw on Facebook. The staff member said they had stopped checking Facebook due to the negativity, but were dedicated to helping current tenants by accepting rent cheques at the office and answering questions.

The staff member also declined requests to provide contact information for someone in the new company who was available to answer questions on the record.

In a letter to tenants dated Dec. 4, but received by many tenants on Dec. 5, Wingspan wrote that they were aware of “recent confusion regarding the transition” and would waive late fees on rent payments this month, provided the rent was paid by Dec. 15. The letter also stated that Wingspan had retained all former Weidner staff “to help make the transition as seamless as possible.”

The company also unveiled a new website, www.wingspandev.ca, which was operational as of Friday. The website included information about the upcoming snow removal schedule, contact numbers for each apartment building, and a link to the company blog.

“Please be assured that our primary goal is to be responsible and attentive landlords, ensuring that you feel safe, comfortable and secure in your home,” reads the letter. “We are committed to being good stewards of these properties and fostering a positive living experience for all tenants.”

The Daily Herald was able to acquire copies of letters sent to residents in the Woodsmere, Hilltop, Cedarcrest Manor, Alderview, Hillcrest, 33 River Street, Spruce Meadow, and Carlton Park apartment buildings.

While some tenants welcomed the good news, others were still frustrated with the transition. One tenant expressed frustration because the contact number for Cedarcrest Manor was incomplete. For others, the transition has caused stress and uncertainty.

“It’s a real concerning situation,” said Kate Kirychuk, a Candle Lake resident whose mother lives in the Hilltop apartment building. “My mother’s going to be 82. She’s still capable of everything, but she’s elderly. I want her to be happy and safe, and it causes elderly people a lot of anxiety. It’s very concerning.”

Kirychuk said her mother does not use the internet, and instead usually gets a ride to the office to pay her rent in person. That created some confusion in November when they found a “permanently closed” sign in Weidner’s office window.

Kirychuk said the transition was not done professionally, which had her concerned about whether the email address provided for rent payments before Dec. 1 was real. She was so concerned about it, she called the Office of Residential Tenancies (ORT), and checked with family members in the real estate and property business, to find out if Wingspan was a legitimate company.

She received reassurances from the ORT but was hesitant because Wingspan never provided her mother with an exact amount she owned for rent. Kirychuk said her mother lives in a building with consolidated power bills, meaning Weidner paid 50 per cent, while the rest was divided among tenants and included in their monthly rent. That meant the rent cheque was a different size every month.

“We really don’t know what to pay, even if this email address was legitimate,” Kirychuk said. “Yes, I can do the e-transfer, however, what if it’s not legitimate? Even though the rentalsmen said it is, I’m not confident on it because of the flim-flam operation they’re running. I don’t know what’s going on.”

Kirychuk said she visited the new Wingspan office Wednesday morning to get some answers. The office was not open yet, but two Wingspan employees met Kirychuk and others at the door.

Kirychuk said she was told the employees were just getting their new computers, and did not yet have phones to answer any calls.

She added that the uncertainty is so great, her mother has filled out an application for a unit in an apartment building not owned by Wingspan “just to put her on the list in case something happens.”