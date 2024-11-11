Wine Time with Aaron the Wine Guy

Hello Prince Albert! Are you interested in culture, wine, good food and excellent company? You may want to consider attending the Rotary Club of Prince Albert Wine Premier held every November at Plaza 88. The 17th annual Wine Premier was held last Saturday, November 2nd and featured food pairings by Randy Witter alongside skillfully chosen wines by Dawn Wreford.

This year’s theme was France, and the atmosphere, décor and food/wine options brought the energy with an introductory drink of Pol Roger Champagne blended with Crème de Cassis (also known as a Kir Royale). Guests mingled while sipping this sweet concoction as a professional photographer took pictures in front of a backdrop of Paris while the tables were decorated with lovely centerpieces featuring an array of flowers and a mini Eiffel tower. To complete the ambiance of the event, the lights were dimmed low, and the colors of France (red, white and blue) were highlighted on the walls. There was an exciting buzz in the room as everyone eagerly anticipated the first course.

The first course, sponsored by Morash Financial, was a wine-poached seafood trio complete with cod, luscious shrimp and scallops served in a lemon-butter sauce. This beautiful dish was served along with the Studio Rose by Miraval, a wine from Provence which was delicate but flavorful with mineral, citrus, a touch of red fruit and just the right amount of bitterness. The citrus notes mirror the butter/lemon sauce while the subtle seafood flavors play well off mineral and medium-plus acidity.

Timing seemed to be slightly quicker than last year’s event with the wines being served first, quickly followed by the food. This pacing suited me well and satisfied the other patrons at our table since we were all eager to taste what was coming next. The second course was sponsored by Scotia Wealth Management and took an earthier trajectory with a beautiful salad of white and red beets, crumbled goat cheese, watercress, and a tangy, balsamic reduction. This was all paired with the lively and flavorful Vielle Ferme white wine. At first taste, the sweetness of the beets tended to overwhelm the dry French wine but when each component of the dish was tasted together, it created an earthy, creamy, sweet and salty combination that played well off the wine and highlighted the beautiful acidity of the Vielle Ferme when tasted with a touch of balsamic.

Next up was the red wine portion of the event (often the most anticipated) which was sponsored by Feher Financial Inc. This course shifted into the savory, meaty flavors of pork chasseur (Hunter’s Pork) with tender medallions of pork served in a creamy mushroom sauce on a buttery pastry cup. While the flavors were rich and intense, I found myself yearning for more of the delicious gravy to compliment the pastry. The wine chosen for this course (Famille Perrin Reserve Cotes du Rhone) was perfectly selected and counterpointed the meaty flavors with notes of fruity plums, prunes, red/black currants, violets and dark cherries. As the wines of the Cotes du Rhone are so accessible, they can easily pair with all types of stews, roasts, or creamy sauces. They will not, however pair as well with red sauces like marinara since they tend to be softer and less acidic. Another great feature of this wine is the affordability (many of the Cotes du Rhone wines are around $20 to $30).

With a light buzz and rosy cheeks, the volume level in the room had picked up to a festive chatter as the big red wine of the night was served to the tables: the Chateau Magnol Bordeaux Cru Bourgeois sponsored by Affinity Credit Union. Randy Witter went all-out on this course and the servers brought out the succulent Chateaubriand beef tenderloin topped with a Bearnaise sauce with roasted potatoes, green beans and carrots on the side. This luxurious fourth course was excellent with the Chateau Magnol which stood out from the other wines with its smooth oaky, vanilla flavors and solid backbone of cassis, cigar box, graphite (mineral) tobacco and black currants. The tannins and warming spice stick to the tongue and teeth while the juicy tenderloin softens and enhances the intense fruit and concentration of the wine. The Cru Bourgeois is a great category of Bordeaux wine to start with if the options on the shelf intimidate with their price and complexity. These types of wines often don’t require any extra aging and are easier on the budget. Great course!

At this point of the evening, I’m totally stuffed, but as they say, there’s always room for dessert! The fifth and final course, sponsored by Riverside Dodge, featured an espresso-cream chocolate pate served with a snifter of Henessy V.S. (very special) Cognac. Perfumed and intoxicating, the French liquor gives a smooth, caramel-inflected dose of flavor to add a layer of complexity when paired with the chocolate ganache and espresso crumble. Coffee, chocolate, caramel and earth all swirl with the flavors of fiery Cognac. The only thing missing was a good cigar to complete the meal!

While the last couple of courses were being served, several auctions and raffles took place including an auction for a live painting (completed during the first few courses) and the chance to give Alfred Jenkins a hug! There were many bids for that last one and several laughs as well.

The evening ended with plenty of conversation, drinks for those that wanted more and the feeling of community, culture and the appreciation for the fine meals we had all received and enjoyed. The Rotary Club of Prince Albert shares the proceeds for this event with the Mont St. Joseph home and lives by the motto, “Service Before Self”. Who knows what next year’s event will bring or what theme they will choose next? If you missed out on this year’s Wine Premier, hopefully we will see you next year.

Cheers and thanks for reading!