Wine Time with Aaron the Wine Guy

Hello Prince Albert! It’s time to talk about another “Super Tuscan” red and this time, I opened a bottle that I’ve been saving for almost 5 years called Solengo Argiano. I have mentioned Super Tuscan wines a couple of times now, but I thought it would still be worth discussing this confusing category a bit more to help other wine enthusiasts step outside the box of California Cabernet Sauvignon. Don’t get me wrong, Cali Cab Sauv will always have a place in my heart, but sometimes I like my wine to have some extra “oomph”, or a bit of mystery attached to it.

What is a Super Tuscan wine? This category of Italian wines was created to allow producers to add grape varietals not typically allowed in specific regions of Italy. For example, to have the word “Tuscany” or “Chianti” on the label, producers must adhere to specific requirements and regulations such as which grapes to use or not use. In the past, if a winemaker wanted to make a Sangiovese and add Cabernet Sauvignon or Merlot, they would lose the designation of Chianti or lose their DOC/DOCG status. This is no longer an issue with the creation of the IGT category (Super Tuscan), which allows additions of international grapes to create new styles of wine from famous regions.

This brings us to Solengo Argiano. It has a typical Italian classic label with minimal information including a lack of listed grape varietals. One sniff from this powerful wine and my brain was alight with thoughts of summery dark fruits, eating fresh berries and drinking amazing wine with good friends. The Cabernet Sauvignon in this blend is unabashedly bold and in your face. The first sip drops a powerbomb of fruity, silky flavor which brings to mind Cassis, blackberries and black currants. The bouquet continually delights with intense dark berries and sweet, fragrant violet flowers.

IGT wines can bewilder wine drinkers at times since their regulations are much less strict and the Italian character of traditional flavor can get lost amidst the more fruit-forward or juicy-styled wines. In this specific category, I find that the price point will aid you in deciphering what actually lies inside the bottle. Usually, price points are higher on well-made Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah or Merlot since it requires much more time, effort and attention to produce world-class flavors. You will find that the price range of IGT wines can vary wildly from $20 or less up to hundreds or even thousands of dollars (I’m looking at you Sassicaia and Tignanello).

Even though the price can guide consumers a bit as a starting point, it still doesn’t guarantee that you are getting Cabernet Sauvignon or other international varietals in your IGT wine. Some Super Tuscan wines aim at maintaining the Italian style (bright, fresh flavors with great acidity and earthiness/lasting power) by using mainly (sometimes 100%) native grape varietals. An example would be if a winery made a Chianti-type wine but instead of using over 80% Sangiovese grapes, they dropped the percentage down to 75% (resulting in the loss of their DOC/DOCG designation).

My recommendation? Try as many Super Tuscan wines as you can at as many price points as possible! I’ve had IGT wines that grew on me with time and then there is Solengo Argiano which blew me away from the first sip and made me think, “Now that’s a great Cab Sauv with an Italian twist!”. Did I mention how juicy this wine is? Yum! Here are my wine and whisky picks of the week!

Solengo Argiano 2017: (IGT Tuscany, Italy). Dry to off-dry red, deep, inky purple color. Bold and intense, the bouquet coming from the wine is full of vibrant violets, sage/underbrush, Cassis, earthy tar, ripe plums, blackberries and boysenberries. The first sip is packed full of concentrated dark fruit flavors with blackberries, herbal tones, sage, rich earth (tar or resin) and a touch of pepper spice. Full-bodied with a satisfying, silky texture and high, tight tannins which grip on to the teeth and tongue. The wine almost smells like the countryside on a hot summer day with the cicadas singing while you gather a pail of fresh berries (core memory unlocked!). The fruity, ripe character is perfectly balanced by medium acidity and while the dark fruit is intense, it makes way for a long finish of cocoa, earth/tar (perfectly integrated to add a slight animal edge), blackberry and a bit of pepper bite with that tannic mouthfeel. This is a big, flavorful wine which more than scratches that itch for quality and intensity. An amazing wine to pair with foods like grilled fennel sausages, sauteed meatballs, bison tomahawk steak (complete with mushrooms) or an appetizer of buttery crackers served with baked brie, tomatoes, garlic and olive oil. Even at the higher price point, I would buy it again. Outstanding! $95, 14.5% ABV

The Glenrothes 12-Year Single Malt Scotch: (Scotland). Scotch whisky from Speyside region with a slight touch of sweetness and a light amber/caramel color. The whisky is delicate and simple on the nose but also quite pleasant with freshly chopped apples and pears, a touch of baking spice and simple syrup. On the palate, this Speyside has a medium-minus body with medium-concentrated flavors of orchard fruits (apples, pears and a twist of orange peel) all brought together by a light, syrup-like quality. A small rush of spice joins in after the medium-length mid palate with sweet cinnamon stick and gentle black pepper. This is the perfect sipping whisky as it doesn’t overwhelm the senses but brings a decent amount of fruity flavor blended with light spices (very Speyside). The Glenrothes 12 is delicious and simple, but the 15-year is even better (the price unfortunately jumps by a solid $30 going to the 15). Pair with the Undercrown Connecticut cigar from Drew Estate ($12-15) or try the Ashton Connecticut Corona ($20). Very good! $75, 40% ABV Cheers and thanks for reading!