Wine Time with Aaron the Wine Guy

Hello Prince Albert! All Prosecco is the same, right? Don’t be ashamed if you feel this way as I quietly held this belief for many years. Prosecco has never blown me away stylistically, but I must admit that any time I’ve had it, it has been delicious and refreshing. There is something exciting about hearing the “pop!” of a cork and seeing a glass of bubbly being poured. It tends to lift the mood. If you’re not aware, there are several levels of Prosecco to be savored, and they are definitely worth picking up!

There are three key attributes to Prosecco to consider when buying a bottle: the region of origin (there are several sub-regions in the Prosecco area), the sweetness level of the wine (the most common is Brut) and the intensity of the bubbles (legally labeled from still to full sparkling). How do you know where to begin and does it make a difference?

There are two quality levels in Prosecco wine, DOC (regular) and DOCG (higher quality). There is of course the basic zone simply called Prosecco DOC, then there are two areas of slightly higher quality called Trieste DOC and Treviso DOC. The DOCG wines amp up the quality with softer, less acidic flavors and smaller, slower bubbles which impact the mouth gently. Regions to find DOCG Prosecco are Prosecco Superiore DOCG, Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG (Santa Margherita is a great example), Asolo Prosecco DOCG, Cartizze DOCG (considered the best of the best) and Rive DOCG. Asolo and Cartizze are located within the Valdobbiadene DOCG.

The sweetness level of Prosecco is not something you’ll usually have to contend with as most if not all wines on the shelf are labeled as “Brut”, meaning the bottle contains between 0-12 grams of sugar per liter. You may come across “Extra Dry” (12-17 g/L), “Dry” (17-32 g/L) or the elusive “Extra Brut” (0-3 g/L). The same can be said for the amount of carbonation or “sparkle” in the bottle. While some rare versions of Prosecco exist like “Tranquilo” (a still wine option), almost every bottle in Prince Albert will say “Spumante” on the label which means full sparkling. I have come across “Frizzante” on the label (semi-sparkling) but I’ve never laid eyes on the “Col Fundo” variety which is Prosecco that has received a 2nd fermentation in the bottle. This type of Prosecco is cloudy and has a unique earthy flavor profile. With more information under your belt, find the Prosecco that tastes best to you!

I also got my hands on some Vinho Verde (Portugal) this week and my tastebuds were extremely happy with the greenish, tangy, zippy wine. Unfortunately, the price has increased a lot for the Aveleda Vinho Verde as I remember buying it for around $12 about 10 years ago (it currently sells for $22 after taxes). I recommend pairing the Aveleda with fresh seafood or sushi.

Finally, I took another shot at Pinotage (a red hybrid varietal from South Africa) but was left with disappointment after purchasing the King Shaka-Zulu. Personally, I feel that good Pinotage is often expensive (it has that rich, earthy/tarry flavor) and the cheaper bottles have too much of that “paint” flavor which means I’ll be saving my dollars for better offerings. Here are my wine picks of the week!

Mionetto Prosecco: (DOC Treviso Prosecco, Italy). Dry to off-dry sparkling white with a pale lemon color and frothy, active bubbles. The nose is crisp and bright with citrus zest/fruit, green apples, pears, fresh dough, hints of mineral and flower blossoms. This Prosecco is crisp and refreshing from the first taste. The flavors are fruity at first (stone fruits) followed by a wave of medium-plus acidity which leads into citrus notes and a touch of wet rock. Light body with quick, fizzy bubbles and clean, straightforward flavors. The medium length finish brings a slight bitterness (citrus peels), creating balance in the wine. Will pair well with dried meats, aged cheddar, pecorino or parmesan cheeses. The wine is simple but incredibly easy to drink and pair with snacks. Very good! $25, 11% ABV

Aveleda Fonte Vinho Verde 2024: (DOC Vinho Verde, Portugal). Dry to off-dry white, pale lemon/green color with a slight effervescence on the surface. Aromas on the nose are basic but intense and fruity with ripe peaches, nectarines, lemon/lime and tangy mineral. Light bodied and intense, the flavors of this Vinho Verde launch from the glass with high acidity, making the inside of the cheeks tighten and the mouth water. Zesty flavors abound with honeydew melon, peaches and citrus fruit, ending with tingly acidity. There is a slight bubbly edge to the wine which contributes to the overall tanginess and the concentration of the flavors is impressive for the price point. Exceptionally refreshing and food friendly, Vinho Verde is a great wine to share with friends and guests because it is so drinkable. The only thing missing is complexity but sometimes simplicity is best. Very good! $22, 9.5% ABV

King Shaka-Zulu Pinotage 2020: (W.O. Western Cape, South Africa). Dry red, deep ruby color. The aroma from this red wine is an interesting mixture of dark bush berries/fruits (blackberries, mulberries and plums) with a chemical tone (paint) and light spice notes of pepper and vanilla. On the palate, the wine is lighter in intensity and concentration than the nose suggests but it still has some fruity flavors of bush berries (brambleberries, blackberries and mulberries). The mid-palate of fruit is quick and basic with medium tannins, medium acidity and some pepper bite complimenting the vanilla undertones. The strange note of paint or paint chemicals comes in after the fruity flavors and mingles with the pepper and vanilla spice. The finish is medium length with fading notes of fruit and spice. This wine is not impressive enough for me to consider another purchase, but it does taste nice with dried ribs or grilled meats. Good! $29, 14% ABV

Cheers and thanks for reading!