Wine Time with Aaron the Wine Guy

Hello Prince Albert! I’ve always been a big fan of sparkling wines and an advocate for proper label reading on wine bottles. Understanding terms on wine labels can make the difference between tasting an everyday sparkling wine and tasting wines which have been meticulously crafted using the best techniques in the world like Champagne. The production style known as “Traditional Method” aka the “Methode Champenois” has been brought up many times here as well as other less-exalted variations and to demonstrate the difference in quality, I’ve put two sparkling wines face to face. Let’s take a look at these two wines and discover why one stands out way more than the other.

First, I’d like to bring up how important it is to read your labels carefully before spending your money. Take the Pol Remy wine for instance, which has a shiny, fancy-looking blue and silver label with the name Pol Remy. That name may sound slightly familiar since the Champagne brand Pol Roger has a similar sounding name; not only that but many Champagne brands use intricate designs and shiny labels to stand out on the shelf. One major difference however (among many), is that the Pol Remy is a simple carbonated wine. Unlike the brands of Champagne which must adhere to wine laws and be made in traditional method style (second fermentation in the bottle), the Pol Remy plays a tricky game by capitalizing on the less knowledgeable wine drinkers by attempting to pass off as another “Champagne”. Of course, the price is a dead giveaway that you’re not buying Champagne, but my point still stands.

Now that I’ve got that off of my chest, it’s time to take a look at the wine which got me excited this week, the Sparklhorse Cap Classique from South Africa. At this point, many are aware that sparkling wines made in the traditional method result in better wines for consumers and a greater value for those that appreciate quality and refinement. Did you know that South Africa produces its own internationally recognized version of sparkling wine known as “Cap Classique”? Cap Classique wines are made in the traditional method and use a second fermentation in the bottle to attain depth of flavor and complexity while transforming some of the less-rounded flavors into smooth sipping bubbly wines.

South Africa is known for its expertise in the use of the Chenin Blanc grape varietal and that is what is used for the Sparkle Horse Cap Classique. Three things on this wine label got me excited to try it and those include: Stellenbosch (a premium region in South Africa producing world-class wines), Cap Classique (I was excited to try the Champagne of South Africa) and Chenin Blanc, which is considered one of the “noble” grapes. While South Africa can be very hot, there are several mitigating factors in the region which cools the grapes down allowing proper ripening while maintaining appropriate levels of acidity. One is the famous “Cape Doctor” which is a cooling wind from the ocean that sweeps into the Southwest vineyards, and another is the mountainous zones which provide rain shelter and the ability to grow grapes at higher altitudes.

During my WSET 3 exam studies, it was recommended that we put a minimum of 5 to 10 hours of study time into South Africa as the exams would probably include several questions in both multiple choice and longform format. Total questions on my WSET 3 exam after 20 hours of personal study? Just 1. I’m glad I read as much as I did though since there is a lot to learn and love about South African wine. The Sparklehorse Cap Classique has been aged 24 months in oak and makes a nice alternative to Champagne. Here are my wine picks of the week!

Pol Remy Brut: (Product of France). Dry, sparkling wine with a pale lemon color. The nose is simple and straightforward with lemon/lime citrus, wet stone/mineral and a quick scent of yeast which quickly disappears after the first pour from the bottle. To the taste, the wine is quite frothy with aggressive carbonation and big, clunky bubbles. Flavors of apples, pears, lemon and lime excite the tastebuds at first, but bitterness tends to take over and the quick finish doesn’t deliver enough excitement with its bitter notes of mineral stone chalkiness. Acidity is nice and bright at medium-plus with a light body but overall, the wine falls into the category of sour and bitter. This tastes like a simple wine that has had carbonation added to it, but I must admit, the price point is alluring and if the wine is paired with food, it takes away some of the bitterness and the wine can be enjoyed much easier. Average. $14, 12% ABV

Sparklehorse Cap Classique Brut 2021: (Stellenbosch, South Africa). Dry to off-dry sparkling wine with a medium lemon color and small bubbles with active, frothy carbonation. On the nose, you’ll find a blend of fruity aromas like peaches, apricots, honey, marmalade, baked bread with butter, animal notes (funky cheese/barnyard) and fresh apples. From the first sip, this wine has an inviting texture and flavor with a creamy-smooth mouthfeel and a balanced blend of flavors. There is some definite zip to this sparkler with medium-plus acidity (almost high) which keeps the tastebuds alert and fresh. Flavors of stone fruit and apple are noticeable upfront but are rapidly overtaken by earthy mineral notes of river rock and acidity, cleansing the palate. The medium-plus length finish lingers and tingles with lemon/citrus and a steely mineral character. While the frothy, carbonated style of this wine can trick our senses, this wine is actually lighter than its foamy bubbles would lead us to believe (medium-minus body). Try this for an interesting alternative to Champagne while pairing it with some buttery/salty/savory snacks. Would buy again! Very good! $60, 12% ABV

