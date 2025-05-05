Wine Time with Aaron the Wine Guy

Hello Prince Albert! With the hottest day of the year (so far) arriving this Saturday, many people will be out in their yards cooking on the grill, completing some spring cleaning or hanging out at the lake. When you finally get a chance to sit down and enjoy some sun, nothing hits the spot quite like a tasty glass of wine which is why this week I enjoyed a red and white wine from Europe (Spain and Portugal) that you may want to taste yourself.

As a fan of new and interesting grape varietals, Portugal is a great section to search for white and red wines. While their white wines don’t necessarily have the prestige or recognition of other wine-producing regions of the world, you will find deliciously refreshing wines in Portugal such as the Montaria Vegan white made from a grape called Arinto aka Arinto Branco (sometimes called Loureiro). The Arinto grape is one of the oldest varietals in Portugal and often contains moderate to high levels of acidity with a lemon/lime citrus and mineral character. It has also become more common in the past decade to see Arinto blended with Sauvignon Blanc which makes for a crisp and intense flavor.

The area where Montaria comes from is called Alentenajo which sounds extremely similar to Alentejo (an area known for making exceptional red wines). The major difference between the two names is that Alentejo is reserved for DOC wines (very high quality) while the Alentejano name is for entry-level or mass-produced wines. Naturally, wines from Alentejo tend to outshine those from Alentejano.

Even though I stated that Arinto wines from Portugal tend to have higher levels of acidity, the Montaria is surprisingly mellow in style with just a hint of tangy intensity. I would have liked to have had a bit more intensity and depth in the flavor department, but not all is lost as this wine performs much better with a few thoughtful snacks to pair it with (it also helps that the birds are singing, the sun is out, and the trees are beginning to bud while I sip the wine).

Now let’s take a quick look at the Noralba 2021, which is a vegan wine made from Tempranillo and Graciano grapes. As this wine is listed as a Crianza (from Rioja, Spain), we already know a bit about the flavor profile before tasting. According to Crianza regulations, the wine must be aged a minimum of two years, with at least one of those years in oak. We should expect toasted oak, spice and red fruits with possible hints of licorice and decent tannins. For theses reasons, Crianza wines are an excellent balance of fruit and oak suitable for BBQ sessions or with a slightly spicy Nicaraguan cigar like the My Father Bijou 1922.

As you may know, the rating system in Rioja is a fantastic way to decide which wine to choose from the shelf and the Crianza level is affordable yet still delivers flavorful, intense fruit and a bit of oak complexity. There is a noticeable difference between the wines listed as Crianza versus the Reserva and Gran Reserva categories in Rioja and the price often increases accordingly, which is why the Crianza designation is one of the best bangs for your buck.

I managed to squeeze in a cigar or two these past few weeks including the previously mentioned My Father cigar, I got my hands on the Oliva Melanio V Figurado ($35) and the dark-colored Joya Black cigar ($20). I also sipped one of the best whiskies I’ve had for quite some time, Nikka from the Barrel ($85) which is labeled as Japanese but is actually a whisky from the Ben Nevis distillery in Scotland. Here are my wine picks of the week!

Noralba Crianza 2021: (Rioja, Spain). Dry red, deep ruby/opaque color. The nose is simple and straightforward with vanilla, red berries (raspberry, cherry), light spices and a hint of oak. On the palate, dark/red cherries, licorice and oak hit the tastebuds first with textural tannins (high) and a small bite of pepper. Once the medium-length midpalate ends, some bitterness creeps in with tones of licorice, tea leaves, cabinet spice and oak. This medium-intense wine is smooth and round on the tongue with flavorful medium-plus concentration, medium-plus body and medium acidity. While the fruit impacts first, it is overtaken slightly by the bitter flavors. The wine ends with a medium-plus length finish, leaving notes of chocolate, pepper spice and vanilla. Pairing this red with grilled/charred meats creates a harmonious taste sensation, so consider BBQ burnt ends, grilled steaks (with a heavy sear/char) or cured meats which will mellow out the bitterness and compliment the tannic structure. Good! $25, 14.5% ABV

Montaria Vegan White 2020: (IG Alentejano, Portugal). Dry white, pale lemon color. The nose is light and fruity with citrus, lemon and pear underlined with a tangy mineral note and a wisp of ocean mist/breeze. To the taste, the wine is gentle and smooth with medium-minus acidity, low intensity and a soft, medium-plus body. The flavors here are simple but incredibly easy to sip on with lemon fruit (lemon candy), stone fruit (pears), light ocean salinity and tangy mineral rock. The tanginess becomes more apparent after the easy-going midpalate where it tingles the edges of the tongue leading into a hint of bitterness. The medium-length finish settles on simple notes of lemon and mineral. Overall, the intensity and concentration are a bit lower than expected from a hot region, but this wine will make a great choice as an appetizer wine. Pair with white fish, mellow cheeses, mushroom dishes, salads or grilled /roast chicken. One thing to consider when pairing this wine is the lower acidity and intensity levels which can easily become overwhelmed by overly acidic or intense foods. Good! $22, 12.5% ABV

Cheers and thanks for reading!