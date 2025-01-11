Wine Time with Aaron the Wine Guy

Aaron Winsor

Hello Prince Albert! Another Chardonnay showdown is upon us as I chose two radically different types of Chardonnays to try this week. As I love to do, I’ve put a new-world wine (19 Crimes Cali Gold) up against a prestigious, old-world classic of France: Chablis (pronounced Shah-Blee). What are the differences, and which one would you pick?

The 19 Crimes Cali Gold is part of the line of products from cultural icon Snoop Dogg, but this specific entry in their catalog steps into new territory by introducing a sparkling wine into the lineup. If you like Chardonnay or sparkling wine with fruity, smooth flavors (there’s hardly any acidity at all in this one), you will probably find some enjoyment from this sparkler. With an emphasis on simple fruit flavors (plenty of golden fruits) and gentle acidity on the palate, the Cali Gold ends up tasting a bit out of balance (flabby) from the buildup of residual sugar that tends to stick to the lips and tongue. What this wine lacks in refinement and elegance, however, it makes up for by pairing well with easy-going snacks and a fun movie.

Looking for something more serious that you can bite your teeth (and mind) into? Look no further than the white wines of Chablis (a still wine) which has to be made with 100% Chardonnay grapes by law. As opposed to many of the other Chardonnays of the world, the Chablis region primarily produces its Chardonnay without the use of oak-aging (there are exceptions that will be explained later). This results in wines focused on acidity, bright citrus, light body and steely/flinty mineral notes.

Chablis is the Northernmost part of the famous Burgundy wine region in France and is renown for its ability to produce stunning, sharp, high acidity Chardonnay wines which attribute much of its flavor to its unique terroir and positioning. One of the telltale flavor indicators of Chablis is the flinty mineral and citrus fruits notes which are a result of growing Chard in the chalky clay marl soil mixed with seashell remains (ancient soil dating back to the Jurassic period aka Kimmeridgian soil).

To better understand the wines of Chablis, you’ll need a bit of knowledge about the different AOC’s (appellation origine controlee) of the region. We’ll start with the AOC of this week’s wine: Petit Chablis. With these entry-level wines, expect citrus fruit, white flowers, high acidity and metallic mineral. Next is Chablis where the vineyards are closer to the town of Chablis. These wines typically have a higher concentration of mineral flavors (a byproduct of being grown in a larger ratio of Kimmeridgian soil).

The next quality level are the wines labeled Premier Cru Chablis whose grapes have been planted at a better aspect towards the sun as well as containing a higher level of limestone in the soil. These two factors contribute more concentrated and developed fruit flavors as well as distinct mineral notes (only 15% of the Chablis region hold Premier Cru status). Some of the Premier Cru wines can be oak aged. Finally, the Grand Cru level of Chablis wine is the most exceptional with only one slope designated for grape growth. This vineyard area has a Southern exposure (more sun than any other vineyard) and heavy clay marl Kimmeridgian soils. Many Grand Cru wines receive oak aging or fermentation which lends a smoky, oily flavor and texture to the wine and can easily be aged 10+ years. The fruit flavors of these wines are richer and warmer (tipping into tropical notes) while the oak adds a creamy fullness and buttery edge.

If you’d like to elevate your cooking or would like a beautiful wine to pair with rich creamy sauces or seafood, you should consider picking up a Chablis or two. Sushi, trout, bass, clam chowder, herbed chicken, oysters and escargot are all classic foods to match the steely character of this wine. Here are my wine picks of the week!

19 Crimes Cali Gold: (California, USA). Off-dry sparkling wine with a medium-lemon color and barely visible strands of medium-sized bubbles. The nose smells fruity and simple with golden raisins/apples, honey and lemon cream. On the palate, the wine is medium-plus bodied with moderate frothiness and a creamy mousse which dissipates quickly. Slightly syrupy and sweet, the fruity flavors of golden pear/apple, honey, golden raisins and yellow plums/grapes stick to the tongue throughout the long mid-palate. The finish drops off quickly, leaving sweet flavors of cream, honey and fruit. Low acidity with medium-plus intensity (mainly from the sugar), the flavors are basic but enjoyable enough. While the wine is out of balance (flabby due to the syrup-like quality), there is enjoyment to be found when pairing with simple, fried foods or light snacks. Lacks the elegance and balance of higher-quality sparkling wines. Tastes like a sub-$20 wine. Good! $25, 11% ABV

Gerard Tremblay Petit Chablis 2021: (AOC Petit Chablis, France). Dry white wine with a medium-lemon color. The nose is sharp and focused with ocean breeze, sandy pebbles, steel/metal, oyster shells/seashells, lemon rind/pith, rubber ball, fresh cotton linens, beach grass and a slight seaside funk. To the taste, the wine greets the mouth with sharp acidity (high), livening the palate with a buzzing sensation and delicate, light body. This white is crisp, sharp and tight with medium intense flavors of lemon curd/peel, steely mineral, sandy soil and ocean breeze (a touch of saline). Despite the palate opening with a neutral lemon flavor (medium intensity and medium concentration), the acidity kicks in on the mid-palate which sharpens quickly and becomes zesty and zippy with puckering acidity; This transitions into a long, tingling finish and seems to stick around for minutes at a time. A delicious wine which showcases terroir beautifully and pairs amazingly with clams & white wine sauce, whitefish, scallops or lobster. On sale now ($5 off the regular price). Very good! $36, 12% ABV

Cheers and thanks for reading!