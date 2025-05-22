Winds of Change to blow through James Street Shared Arts Space

Arjun Pillai

Daily Herald

A new wave of music, mentorship, and meaning is about to sweep through Prince Albert.

The Winds of Change concert, set for May 31 at the Jam Street Shared Arts Space, is more than just a concert it’s a heartfelt initiative aimed at youth empowerment, reconciliation, and building community through the arts.

The concert is headlined and initiated by RaytheNihilist, an artist known for blending powerful lyrics with real-life storytelling rooted in experience and growth. Partnering with the Prince Albert Arts Board, the event is now in its third year, making the first time it will be held in Prince Albert.

“We’ve been doing this for a while now, and I really felt like Prince Albert was a community that needed something like this,” said Ray, who has worked closely with youth in various cities through art and music, “it’s about change, changing your mindset, your lifestyle, or your path. That’s what the title Winds of Change means to me.”

The event is part of the Arts Board’s “Building Bridges” initiative, which focuses on healing and connection through artistic collaboration. Adreanna Gareau, Chair of the Prince Albert Arts Board, noted that the concert aligns with reconciliation goals, particularly through youth engagement.

“We saw the great work Ray was already doing with youth, especially with storytelling and music,” Gareau said. “So, we decided to support this as a pilot project that could really inspire our own local youth. It’s about helping them find their voice, and their beat.”

Workshops led by Ray will be held earlier in the day, giving youth the opportunity to write, perform, and share their own stories. The same evening, those efforts will culminate in a performance where Ray takes the joined by local talent.

“I’ll have a couple openers, like Mike Smith from Prince Albert, he’s amazing at what he does,” Ray said. “I’m also bringing new material we’ve been working on in the studio, so it’ll be a real mix of the old an the new.”

The venue itslef, jam Street Shared Arts Space, is known for its intimate atmosphere. Nestled just west of downtown on First Avenue, the converted industrial-style building often hosts music sessions, spoken word, and workshops.

“It’s cozy, welcoming and perfect for such events,” Gareau said.

Tickets for the evening performance will be available at the door. The workshops are free but require registration. Those who are interested can contact the Arts Board directly. For more information, email princealvertartsboard@gmail.com

With promotions just beginning, organizers are hopeful for a strong turnout.

“We’re only starting to get the word out,” said Gareau, “but I think it’s going to be a really powerful experience for the community.”