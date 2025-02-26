Willow Cree Healing Lodge inmate escapes during escorted absence in Saskatoon

Correctional Services Canada has asked the public to be on the lookout for a 30-year-old inmate who escaped during an escorted temporary absence in Saskatoon.

Leroy Desmond Daniels is described as 5’7 and around 177 pounds with a medium complexion, brown eyes, and black hair. He has “LOYATIY” tattooed above his left eye, a rose tattooed on his left forearm, “306” tattooed on his left hand and the letters for “Love” on each finger in his left hand.

Daniels was serving a four-year, seven-month, and 23-day sentence at the minimum security Willow Cree Healing Lodge when he escaped. He was sentenced for robbery, uttering threats causing death or harm, fleeing from a police officer, and disguise with intent.

Anyone with information about Daniels’ location is asked to contact their local police service or detachment.