Willoughby excited to hoist Walter Cup with PWHL’s Montreal Victoire

Willoughby squared off with fellow Bears alumni Brooke Hobson in final

A former Prince Albert Northern Bear is officially a PWHL champion.

Kaitlin Willoughby and the Montreal Victoire captured the Walter Cup, defeating the Ottawa Charge in four games to capture the first championship in franchise history.

It was a career season for Willoughby in her first full season in Montreal, tallying three goals and three assists in 29 regular season games. She skated in all nine playoff games for the Victoire as well. She started her PWHL career with the Toronto Sceptres, but was dealt to Montreal for defender Anna Kjellbin last March.

In an interview with the Daily Herald, Willoughby says it was a dream season for Montreal.

“It’s hard to make the playoffs even … and to be able to clinch first place and make it to the playoffs was just a dream for us. To come out on top, there’s nothing I can think of that’s a better feeling in this world than to be a Walter Cup champion. It wasn’t easy. Along the way, we had some adversities that we faced as a team and we came out on top. I’m just super proud of everyone and really proud to be a part of the Montreal Victoire.”

The Victoire finished in first place during the regular season with a 16-6-2-6 record, tied with the Boston Fleet. In the semi-final, Montreal defeated Minnesota in five games before taking on Ottawa in the Walter Cup Final. The PWHL runs best-of-five in both playoff series.

Willoughby wasn’t the only Bears alumni to make it to the league final. Brooke Hobson helped the Charge reach the final appearing in 23 regular season games and eight playoff contests for Ottawa.

Willoughby says it was extra special to share the ice with Hobson with a championship on the line.

“It was just incredible. Our dads coached together for the Prince Albert Bears at one point and I’m a bit older than Brooke obviously so we didn’t really overlap. She AP’d for one of the teams I played on at the time. She’s five years younger than me so not much overlap but I’ve gotten to know Brooke a little bit over the years and I have nothing but respect for her. Me and my parents talk about it all the time how special it is that out of all the places in the world, Prince Albert produced two professional women’s hockey players and we were both in the finals. Unfortunately, only one of us could win, I wish we were on the same team but (I have) just so much respect for her as a person and a player. It was really cool to both be in the final.”

While the Victoire are still celebrating the championship, the winds of change are ready to blow in full force across the PWHL once again this summer. After welcoming two new teams in Vancouver and Seattle last offseason, the PWHL is preparing to add four new franchises this summer in San Jose, Hamilton, Las Vegas and Detroit.

Willoughby says the expansion can bring up some anxiety for players, but is viewed as a positive in the growth of the sport.

“Every time someone brings up expansion, I always like to touch on the fact that it is stressful for players who are in the league right now. We’re sitting here after a season thinking like, where are we going to get a contract? Are people going to have to move? It’s not the easiest, but at the same time, and also just being a part of a championship team and now knowing that that’s the last time that entire group will ever be together.”

“It is hard, but we all have the same mindset where expansion is necessary. The goal at the end of the day is that we all want the sport of women’s hockey to grow and expansion is necessary for that. Personally, I’m really excited to hear that four teams are going to be in the league next year. I think it’s great for growth. I think there’s plenty of players that will be able to fill those roles. I know sometimes people talk about the concern of the drop in level of play, but I personally don’t think that will happen. I think that there are so many good girls, so many talented hockey players out there. We’re just trending upwards here and I’m really excited about it.”

The PWHL has provided a lot more then just a product on the ice. The league also helps connect players with young girls and women around the world with several PWHL players serving as role models.

Growing up before the PWHL was founded, Willoughby looked up to members of the Canadian Olympic team. She says having the PWHL provide a platform for younger girls and women to find role models is something incredibly important, not only for the growth of the sport but for society as a whole.

“I don’t even have words to describe how important it is. It’s just absolutely amazing. When I was growing up, I had the Olympics to watch. I watched Hayley Wickenheiser, she was my idol. I said, I want to be like her one day. I want to play in the Olympics. Although that dream didn’t come true for me, I was fortunate enough that there was a new dream that was formed when I was in my 20s and I’m able to live that right now.”

“For little girls to watch TV and see people playing the sport they love as their job, they can tell their parents or even tell themselves that that’s what I want to do. They can work towards it and just having a goal in mind as a young kid and being able to push yourself, being in sport, even if you don’t make it to that high level, I think kids who grew up aspiring to be the best they can at a sport, it’ll just teach them so many good qualities later in life. I think it makes the best humans later in life the people who had the opportunity to play sports, especially team sports and being around another group of people that are working towards the same common goal.”

While Willoughby has gone on to make a name for herself at the PWHL level, she says she is still incredibly proud of her roots in the province that calls itself “the land of living skies”.

“I’m so proud to be from Saskatchewan and growing up in a small town. Playing minor hockey, like never thought that I’d be here. I’ve had so many great coaches and support systems along the way that have gotten me to this place. Every time someone asks me where I’m from, I’m always proud to say I’m from Saskatchewan.”

editorial@paherald.sk.ca