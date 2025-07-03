Wildfires triple five-year average, forcing evacuations in Northern Saskatchewan

Arjun Pillai



Daily Herald

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) provided a concerning update Wednesday as the province now battles 64 active wildfires, more than triple the five-year average for this time of year.



Steve Roberts, SPSA Vice-President of Operations, said recent lightning storms were a double-edged sword.



“They brought needed moisture, but also thousands of lightning strikes,” he said. “As the province dried out again, we started to see new fires, especially in the western half.”



Major fires still burning include the Shoe Fire near Lower Fishing Lake (554,000 hectares), the Pisew Fire west of La Ronge (185,000 hectares, with active areas to the far north), the Wolf Lake Fire near Denare Beach (161,000 hectares — currently stable, but under close watch), the Ditch Fire north of Weyakwin (183,000 hectares), and the Muskeg Fire north of La Plunge and Beauval (8,000 hectares) which has prompted road closures and evacuations.



SPSA President Marlo Pritchard confirmed that roughly 200 people have been evacuated so far, including residents from Bear Creek Resort, the Lac La Plonge subdivision, and La Plonge First Nation. Some are being supported by SPSA, while others have gone to stay with friends and family. Additional communities are monitoring conditions closely.



As of Thursday, five communities are under evacuation orders: Northern Settlement of Bear Creek, Resort Subdivision of Lac La Plonge, Northern Village of Beauval, Kinoosao and La Plonge First Nation.



Residents can register for support through the SaskAlert Evac App or call 1-855-559-5502 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.



Financial Assistance Ongoing



Pritchard said more than $5.1 million in $500 wildfire relief payments have already been issued to evacuees. Distribution continues into next week. Residents must register with the evac app to be eligible.



He also pointed to ongoing efforts under the Provincial Disaster Assistance Program (PDAP), which may support long-term displacement, cleanup costs, and uninsurable losses. A recovery task force has been activated to coordinate services for the hardest-hit communities.



Firefighting Resources and Forecast



Saskatchewan is receiving additional water bombers from Quebec and reinforcements from wildfire crews across Canada. The province currently has 93 Type 3 firefighters on the ground. Officials are also in talks with partners in the U.S., and, if necessary, could seek international or military support.



The Daily Herald asked about the outlook for July and August, to which Roberts replied:



“The long-term forecast calls for warmer and drier weather,” he said. “We are only at the halfway point of fire season, and we’re expecting more aggressive fires.”



Damage So Far



As of Wednesday, wildfires across Saskatchewan have destroyed or damaged 2,129 structures and vehicles, according to SPSA. That number includes 299 homes, 125 cabins, and 312 vehicles.



The remaining losses include sheds, trailers, outbuildings, and other personal property. The majority of these damages are concentrated in the Denare Beach area, which has been among the hardest hit this fire season.



The scope of destruction underscores the importance of the province’s ongoing recovery efforts. The SPSA says support is reaching affected communities through PDAP and its recovery task team, which is assisting with debris clean up, temporary accommodations, and mental health services for those who lost permanent residences.



Recovery and Preparedness



Officials defended the province’s emergency planning after the NDP unveiled a five-point action plan for rebuilding northern communities. Pritchard said Saskatchewan already has a recovery task team in place and emphasized long-standing programs that help communities mitigate wildfire risk, programs he expects to see increased interest in during the off-season.