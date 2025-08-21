Wildfire Update: SPSA reports progress as military demobilizes, responds to Denare Beach criticism

Saskatchewan’s wildfire situation continues to improve, with most major blazes now contained and outside crews beginning to return home, according to the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency.

At Wednesday’s update, SPSA vice-president of operations Steve Roberts said the province currently has 49 active fires, only eight of which remain uncontained.



“Over the last week and a half, a large number of these fires have been brought under control,” Roberts said.



Recent progress has allowed the provincial fire ban to be lifted and all highway closures to be removed. No communities remain under evacuation.



The improved outlook means external resources are starting to leave the province. Australian crews departed Monday, Quebec’s two water bombers have returned, and 300 Canadian Armed Forces soldiers are being demobilized this week.

Lt.-Col. Mark Litzenberger, who commands the troops assisting in Saskatchewan, said the Armed Forces were proud to support the SPSA during one of the province’s most challenging fire seasons. He noted that their role was focused on providing extra manpower and logistical support, and that crews would remain ready if conditions worsened.

“We were glad to stand with the SPSA and the people of Saskatchewan during this challenging fire season,” Litzenberger said. “Our soldiers provided support where it was needed.



“Based on our current situation, we don’t anticipate needing to call them back this fire season.” Roberts said.



Roberts credited local, provincial, and outside firefighters for preventing further losses during an intense fire year.



“This has been one of Saskatchewan’s largest wildfire seasons, but despite extremely aggressive fire behaviour, there were no fatalities,” he said. “Many communities were protected from any losses, even as crews worked under dangerous conditions.”

He noted that Saskatchewan has seen 467 wildfires so far this year, well above the five-year average of 385. That scale of activity required crews from other provinces, the Canadian Armed Forces, and international partners from as far away as Mexico and Australia.

Looking ahead, Roberts said SPSA will continue to monitor conditions closely as late-summer heat sets in. While recent weather has helped suppress fire activity, he cautioned that there is still a risk of new wildfires starting.

“We will utilize our provincial resources and external resources as required,” he said, adding that shorter days and cooler nights will help reduce risk as the season moves into the fall.

While the briefing focused on province-wide conditions, Roberts was also asked about criticism raised Monday at a Denare Beach press conference with NDP Leader Carla Beck where local residents raised their concerns about the government’s response to the Wolf Fire.

Roberts said Denare Beach received the same priority as other communities.

“Human life and communities are number one. It is the reason why there were resources, including air tankers, external support, and local support, provided to Denare Beach,” Roberts said.



He added that water bombers were active in the area and that aircraft under repair were replaced with reinforcements from other provinces and Alaska to maintain capacity.