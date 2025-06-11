Wildfire evacuees facing delays in aid, forced to sleep in cars: Sask. ombudsman

“These are basic human needs and the province is responsible for providing for them without any further delay.”

Larissa Kurz

Regina Leader-Post

Saskatchewan ombudsman Sharon Pratchler says the province’s attempts to help those fleeing the devastating wildfires in the north are falling short.

Her office has heard from people who are waiting days for answers about food and shelter while some are even forced to sleep in their cars, Pratchler told local media Tuesday morning.

She also said aid money being given to evacuees isn’t retroactive to the day they were forced out of their homes.

“These are basic human needs and the province is responsible for providing for them without any further delay,” said Pratchler.

Ombudsman Saskatchewan is an independent, government-approved office empowered to investigate complaints from the public and make recommendations about provincial and municipal services.

Calls to action

Pratchler issued a list of 15 calls to action on Tuesday, recommending that the province invoke immediate measures to house, feed and give answers to people who’ve been forced to flee their homes.

Topping the list was a plea for a fully staffed 24-7 crisis line to answer questions from the waitlist of people in need, along with a central database to track evacuees, immediate financial help, and clear communication on how to access aid.

Pratchler also called for a long-term plan to help rehouse those who’ve lost their homes.

“Our goal is improvement in the response, not just acknowledgement,” she said. “The health and safety of individuals in the north depends on it.”

It’s rare for the provincial ombudsman to comment on an ongoing event, but Pratchler said she could not ignore the volume of calls her office has received.

“It’s an unprecedented situation,” she said. “There are people who feel abandoned. My job is to get their voices heard.”

Pratchler pledged that her office will do a systematic investigation into the province’s emergency response to these wildfires. The timing and scope will be determined later.

Due to the pending review, she declined to comment on or characterize the ongoing efforts of the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA), which oversees the government’s wildfire management.

Pratchler joined others who have voiced concerns, including evacuees and firefighters’ loved ones who spoke Monday on the conditions people are experiencing and called on the province to do better with its emergency response.

‘Doing everything possible’

NDP northern affairs critic Jordan McPhail reiterated Tuesday that the problems the ombudsman has shared have existed since the evacuation at Pelican Narrows earlier this year.

“I’ve communicated that to this government very clearly,” said McPhail. “This could be a very long fire season and we need to make sure that the support plans that we have for both the frontline firefighters and the evacuees are leaving no resource off the table.”

Marlo Pritchard, president of the SPSA, acknowledged in Monday’s daily briefing that there is a large backlog when it comes to connecting people to supports.

“The numbers of individuals calling overwhelmed us,” he said. “Demand outweighed our ability to keep up, and so now we’ve had to staff up and we will.”

Pritchard said 14 additional staffers have been added, noting that the SPSA is “doing everything possible” to answer people’s calls within 24 hours, but it is working on a “triage” basis.

“We are going to get those resources out the door as quickly and effectively as possible,” he said.

In response to a request for comment, the province said it is “actively working to address these concerns.”

Minister of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Tim McLeod said Monday the province is offering all that is available to help residents.

“We’re doing everything possible to provide the resources and the supports that those communities need. Our federal counterparts are offering what they have to give, where that aligns with our needs,” said McLeod, who is also the SPSA’s chair.

Saskatchewan has asked the federal government for help in setting up two base camps for crews handling cleanup efforts in some communities and for tents to shelter as many as 200 people, added McLeod.

Last week, the province also doubled the daily financial aid available to residents affected by wildfires.

Despite a smattering of rain over the weekend, 23 wildfires were still burning as of Tuesday while 33 communities — 10,000 residents — remained on evacuation, according to the SPSA.

— with files from Saskatoon StarPhoenix and The Canadian Press

