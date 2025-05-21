Why treaties in Saskatchewan matter in Alberta’s separation controversy

“Separation by any province would require not only our inclusion but our explicit consent. Any changes to the constitutional order would materially impact our rights, jurisdictions and historical agreements.”

Rhetoric stoking the flames of Alberta’s independence is frustrating some First Nations people in Saskatchewan who feel the treaties that bind the Prairies together are being largely ignored.

Talk of Western alienation and a push toward independence has been growing since the campaign period for the April 28 federal election.

Alberta recently escalated the situation by introducing Bill 54 — the Election Statutes Amendment Act — to lower the threshold of petition signatures required to proceed with any form of referendum. That includes a vote which could forge a path toward the province’s split from Canada.

First Nations in Alberta have responded to the bill with opposition, as have onlookers in Saskatchewan. There are shared interests involved due in part to four treaties that overlap both provinces: Nos. 4, 6, 8, and 10.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith wrote a letter to First Nations chiefs early last week to appeal for their help in directly lobbying Ottawa for a “fair share” of federal funding.

Smith’s United Conservative Party then made an amendment last Wednesday to Bill 54 before it passed Thursday, declaring that no separation referendum could threaten existing treaty rights.

The bill will go to Alberta’s lieutenant-governor for royal assent before it becomes law.

The following is a detailed look at why separation discussions in Western Canada need to address the issue of treaties and First Nations’ land rights.

What to know about treaty history on the Prairies

The numbered treaties across the Prairies were made during the period of Confederation. But treaties 4, 6 and 8 were signed before Saskatchewan and Alberta officially became provinces in 1905.

The First Nations chiefs that participated in those agreements signed them with the Crown, which at that time referred to the Queen of Great Britain.

Treaty 10, signed in 1906-1907, was inked on behalf of the King.

The Crown later became a reference to the Government of Canada.

“The treaties were really agreements to set out areas of autonomous jurisdiction and areas of shared jurisdiction between First Nations and the British Crown, or the Dominion of Canada,” explained Saskatchewan Treaty Commissioner Kathy Walker.

The treaties, which vary by territory, outlined rights and benefits for First Nations people that could include land, annuities, the ability to hunt and fish, access to schools and teachers, and farm equipment.

But Walker says “there was never an agreement on the part of First Nations to ever surrender the land.”

Why old agreements matter in modern border talk

Treaty territories can run across provincial borders, with four of the six treaties in Saskatchewan also making up part of Alberta.

Modern borders were imposed on First Nations groups that traditionally occupied territory across the plains.

Standing Buffalo Dakota Nation — a non-treaty nation 80 kilometres northeast of Regina — says it still has an “unbroken relationship of political alliance with the British Crown.”

“Our traditional territory spans across present-day Saskatchewan into southern Alberta, reaching the foothills of the Rocky Mountains and extending southward beyond the Canada–U.S. border,” said Standing Buffalo Chief Rodger Redman in an emailed statement to the Regina Leader-Post.

With no treaty, Redman said it requires a “different legal and constitutional response from both provincial and federal governments.”

For nations which do hold agreements, a treaty supersedes the municipal, regional and national levels of government, according to Chief Bobby Cameron of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN).

“They’re a sacred covenant with the British Crown,” said Cameron, whose organization represents 74 First Nations in Saskatchewan. “We don’t follow or abide by the provincial or federal laws because our treaties are of international law.”

Cameron said he hopes to get a sitting with King Charles later this month in Ottawa when he delivers the throne speech. The FSIN chief wants to explain the “ugly face of racism” that First Nations people still face in Canada.

Is consent required for separation?

While First Nations have largely been left out of conversations on Western separation, some chiefs say a move toward independence should require Indigenous approval.

“Separation by any province would require not only our inclusion but our explicit consent,” said File Hills Qu’Appelle Tribal Chief Jeremy Fourhorns, via email. “Any changes to the constitutional order would materially impact our rights, jurisdictions and historical agreements.”

Fourhorns, who represents 11 First Nations through the council, added that separation would require free, prior and informed consent of Indigenous people as the “original nations of this land.”

Redman says Standing Buffalo is in “strong opposition” to Premier Smith’s “language and intent” on a potential referendum. The chief describes it as “not only legally reckless but profoundly dangerous.”

For a nation with no binding treaty, it has also heightened the “urgency” needed for the federal government to engage on matters such as land title and jurisdiction.

“We will not allow provincial political agendas to destabilize the hard-fought legitimacy of Indigenous self-determination,” said Redman. “Nor will we tolerate being treated as afterthoughts in conversations that directly impact the territories we have occupied since time immemorial.”

If Alberta or Saskatchewan were to break off from Canada, Cameron says “no province can ever extinguish those” inherent rights.

But Fourhorns doesn’t believe those rights would still be honoured if a referendum was successful.

“Treaty obligations are not transferable, and inherent rights cannot be divided by settler-defined jurisdictions,” said Fourhorns. “Provinces have consistently struggled to meet the standards of duty to consult and accommodate.”

He went on to say that for a province acting on its own without the federal government to “suddenly assume and uphold these sacred obligations is not only legally implausible, it is ethically incoherent,” Fourhorns said.

‘Fight is coming’ over land and resource rights

Part of the Western push against Ottawa has been Liberal government policies that have been called limiting to the natural resource industry.

Assembly of First Nations (AFN) Chief Cindy Woodhouse says the federal government needs to review the 1930 natural resources transfer agreements with Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta.

Those agreements gave the Prairie provinces jurisdiction over Crown lands and natural resources in their respective regions.

“It’s a huge, contentious piece of legislation,” said Walker, explaining that some First Nations saw the transfer as a violation of treaty rights.

Fourhorns agrees with the AFN’s call for a federal review.

“Any discussion of provincial sovereignty must confront this history and recognize that true reconciliation cannot coexist with colonial transfers of power that continue to ignore Indigenous nations,” Fourhorns said.

Cameron goes a step further and wants to “demolish” the Natural Resources Transfer Agreement (NRTA). He reiterated that First Nations will legally challenge the provinces over the natural resource transfers that he says breached inherent and treaty rights.

“Premier Smith and others: those aren’t your resources, and you’ve intruded and infringed on our treaty rights,” said Cameron. “You’ve stolen from our traditional territories for many, many decades. And that fight is coming.”

–with files from The Canadian Press

