Why does our skin get thinner as we age?

Oh, the horror! I grabbed my father’s arm to stop him from falling and his skin peeled off under my hand!

Have you noticed that older people often have thinner skin and bruise more easily? I hear myself saying, “I don’t know where this bruise on my leg came from. I don’t remember hitting it.” Or maybe you bump your knee against the furniture, and the skin shreds. It turns out that this is not an uncommon situation as we age.

According to a blog by UCLA Health, skin is the largest organ of the body. It gives us sensory information such as touch and heat. It protects us from infection. Skin is crucial to the regulation of body temperature.

The three layers of our skin change as we age. The outer layer, the epidermis, contains skin cells and the pigment that gives our skin colour. The middle layer that contains nerves, blood vessels, oil glands and the hair follicles is the dermis. The inner layer, the hypodermis, is made up of fat and tissue and contains sweat glands.

As we age the skin cells of the epidermis grow thinner. There are fewer cells that contain pigment leading to the pale and translucent appearance of aging skin. (I can see veins more clearly through the skin on my hands.) At the same time the blood vessels in the dermis are more easily damaged which leads to easy bruising. A gradual loss of fat in the hypodermis leaves the skin more vulnerable to injury.

The oil glands in the skin become less productive which makes skin feel dry and itchy. Aging may also bring changes to connective tissue, leaving skin less supple and more prone to becoming dry.

Unfortunately there is no way to reverse thinning skin. However there are steps you can take to protect your skin:

• Use sunscreen and avoid peak sun and wear protective clothing.

• Eat a balanced diet and drink sufficient water.

• Moisturizer may provide a protective barrier for your skin.