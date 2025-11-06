Why do we say such crazy phrases?

Have you ever pondered the origins of peculiar customs and expressions? Let us delve into some intriguing examples.

”Knock on wood”: This seemingly absurd practice may have roots in ancient pagan beliefs. It was believed that spirits resided within trees, and expressing a hope for the future could attract their attention. To ward off these malevolent entities, individuals would knock on wood, thereby physically touching or knocking against a wooden object. This Celtic tradition served as a protective measure against supernatural forces.

”Don’t take any wooden nickels”: This cautionary phrase serves as a reminder to exercise caution and avoid being deceived. Wooden nickels, once circulated as tokens or gimmicks, were not actual currency. The phrase evolved into a way of advising individuals to resist fraudulent schemes and shady deals.

”Mad as a hatter”: This idiom is used to describe an individual who exhibits eccentric, unpredictable, or even erratic behaviour. Its origin can be traced back to the 18th and 19th centuries, when hat makers were exposed to mercury during the felt-making process. Mercury exposure often led to erratic behaviour, earning them the moniker “mad as a hatter.”

”Spilling the beans”: This phrase implies revealing a secret. It likely originated from an ancient voting practice involving beans as ballots. When a bean was inadvertently tipped from the jar, the results were revealed.

”Don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater”: This metaphor cautions against discarding valuable components while attempting to eliminate something undesirable. It serves as a reminder to carefully consider the implications of abandoning an entire idea or system, rather than simply dismissing a single malfunctioning component.

”Mind your Ps and Qs”: This phrase could refer to tavern shorthand for pints and quarts. It emphasizes the importance of polite behaviour and mindful speech, particularly in public settings.

“Put a sock in it” is a mildly humorous way of indicating that someone should be quiet. This phrase may have originated from using socks to dampen the sound of early gramophones. It serves as a playful way to silence an individual who is speaking excessively or at an elevated volume.

“Hit the hay” signifies the appropriate time to retire to bed. This phrase originates from the practice of using mattresses as sacks filled with hay. It is a comforting way of expressing one’s readiness to retire for the night and obtain restful sleep.

Having completed this column, it is now time for me to “hit the hay”.