Who was the first to shout “bingo”

I never thought I would enjoy bingo so much, but every Wednesday night I look forward to joining other residents of Abbeyfield House for a friendly game of bingo in the dining room. We pay $1 for a reusable card and play until all of our entry fees have been distributed as prizes. Then it’s “eyes down” as we play for a full card or “black out” where the prize is a gift card for fast food.

Bingo is a game of chance in which each player matches the numbers in different arrangements on cards. The bingo caller draws numbers at random. When a player has the selected numbers on their card they call “bingo” to alert all participants that there is a winner. Players compete against each other for the prize.

Bingo didn’t become widely popular in Canada until 1940 but the roots of the game go back nearly five centuries in Europe.

The roots of bingo extend to 1550 in Italy where a game of chance named Lotto was being played. In the 18th Century Tumbolo was created with the addition of cards, tokens and calling out the numbers. In the 19th Century a game like this was widely played in Germany to teach children spelling, animal names and the multiplication tables. The French game La Lotto appeared in 1778 featuring 27 squares in three rows and nine columns. Five squares in each coloumn had numbers ranging from 1 to 90 which led to the early 1920s version of the game.

In the United States a standardized version of bingo was played at carnivals in Pennsylvania. Hugh J. Ward copyrighted bingo and published a rule book in 1933. Bingo was popular throughout Canada and the United States by 1940.

In Canada, bingo has been a good way for charities and churches to raise money. In Saskatchewan bingo is regulated by Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority.

Music bingo is a popular new addition when integrated with music. Players compete to identify the song to mark their bingo card and at the same time socializing and singing along with the music.

Because bingo is a form of gambling, I did not discover how much fun it is until I was recruited to volunteer to work at a bingo hosted by the food bank. Many years later, I am retired and do not venture out much after supper but I have an in-house bingo game to entertain me each week. Who knew it will be such fun!