Who really benefits from the Arctic Corridor?

Sonal Gupta

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Canada’s National Observer

Ottawa’s vision for a billion-dollar “Arctic Security and Economic Corridor” is stirring both hope and hesitation in northern Canada.

The proposed web of roads and ports, touted as a lifeline for northern mines and a symbol of sovereignty, is also drawing tough questions from some analysts who wonder whether it will anchor Canada’s Arctic security or carve a costly path to nowhere.

Though it has not yet been officially announced, the all-weather road and port network was described by Prime Minister Mark Carney in September 2025 as a project “truly transformative for this country,” and might be next in line to join his list of nation-building projects.

The project is rooted in a longstanding Inuit vision of creating infrastructure that balances economic growth with respect for the land and communities, said Brendan Bell, CEO of West Kitikmeot Resources, the Inuit-led company leading the project.

“We’ve inherited this vision﻿. We’ve not changed it,” he said. “We are executing on the vision that was laid down to us.”

The Grays Bay Road and Port project, initially estimated at more than $1 billion, is a 230‑kilometre all‑season road and deep‑water port in Nunavut’s Kitikmeot region that forms the northern anchor of a larger Arctic economic and security corridor linking Yellowknife to the Arctic Ocean. Bell said the corridor will help address the high cost of living in remote northern communities by creating jobs and unlocking new economic opportunities.

The road will connect Nunavut and the Northwest Territories to the wider Canadian highway system year-round for the first time.

Bell said successful northern mines for gold and diamonds can easily fly finished products out of the region, but critical minerals such as copper and zinc require access to tidewater for export. Without a deep-water port, these base metals projects cannot be viable.

“You need to get to the tidewater and so that requires a whole other infrastructure hurdle to be addressed,” he said.

Economic renewal

The corridor is being pitched as the answer to a looming economic crisis in the Northwest Territories, where the diamond mining boom that once powered the region is winding down, said Heather Exner-Pirot, senior fellow and director of energy, natural resources and environment at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute, part of the Atlas Network that connects conservative think tanks such as the Heritage Foundation and Cato Institute. “Their diamond industry is sunsetting. … They need something to replace it with,” she said.

The big three mines — Diavik, Ekati and Gahcho Kué — have fueled the NWT economy for decades, producing millions of carats of diamonds and providing thousands of jobs. But that era is coming to an end: Diavik, the oldest and most iconic, is set to halt commercial operations as soon as early 2026. Ekati and Gahcho Kué face uncertain futures, with their own lifespans expected to end within the next decade.

Jackson Lafferty, grand chief of the Tłı̨chǫ government, said the Indigenous workforce involved in the diamond mining sector has developed transferable skills that position them well for employment in the corridor’s construction and maintenance. “We have had the training, manpower, the skill set and we show that as Indigenous government, Indigenous organizations, we are ready to take on the lead to build a road to Nunavut,” he said.

This transition will help offset job losses from mine closures and sustain economic opportunities in the region, he added.

Lafferty said the corridor is expected to unlock access to extensive deposits of critical minerals such as gold and diamonds, as well as lithium — resources essential for Canada’s clean energy future and economic growth. “Once we open up the door, obviously, there’ll be tons of opportunities for critical mineral deposits to be explored,” he said.

But experts say many questions remain.

Economic risks

Exner-Pirot pointed out the corridor risks becoming an expensive infrastructure mirage with unclear benefits.

“It is wildly expensive to maintain this kind of infrastructure. And if you build this road, a couple of hundred kilometers long, and a port, and no one is using it, then how are the territories going to pay to maintain it? This can easily become a burden on their finances instead of a boon,” she said.

She described the corridor as a “build it and hope they come” scenario, where it is unclear who would be using the roads or paying for them. “No one’s committed that if they build the road that they would pay for or pay tolls or contribute or anything to that road,” she said.

There are no commitments or financial participation from private sector players, who seem hesitant to invest, she said.

Exner-Pirot referenced past Northern projects that failed to deliver the economic growth promised. The Churchill rail line and port in Manitoba, for example, have been propped up by government subsidies for years but have failed to generate the anticipated economic boom. The port was meant to be a gateway for northern trade and resource exports but did not bring in enough freight traffic or business to sustain itself.

Similarly, the Dempster Highway, a rugged road spanning the Northwest Territories and Yukon, was “extremely expensive” to build and maintain, and despite its importance for connecting remote communities, it has not spurred the economic development initially predicted.

She worries ambitious northern projects can become persistent financial challenges for taxpayers, with limited private sector interest stepping in to share costs or drive growth. Government investment should focus on multiple northern projects that directly benefit communities, she said.

“There are so many questions that need to be answered before we spend that kind of money,” Exner-Pirot said. “Before you go and put that kind of money into a project, at least answer, do your due diligence, and be transparent.”

Strategic rebranding and unclear use

Bell acknowledged the corridor’s new pitch: what began as a mining road to haul critical minerals from the Slave Geological Province — an area extending from the north shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories to the Coronation Gulf in Nunavut — is now positioned as vital infrastructure to anchor Canada’s Arctic sovereignty and defense.

The project itself, he says, hasn’t changed over the years.

“What’s changed is the state of the world, the desire on the part of Canada to defend its sovereignty in this part of the world and to do more,” Bell said. “It’s an additional focus for the country and that’s why these projects are getting a new perspective,” he said.

While he could not list specific groups identified for using the roads, he said Canadian security forces would be vital users. “We think it’s Canadian security users — either DND [Department of National Defence] or Coast Guard — that will be the anchor tenant,” Bell said.

Exner-Pirot noted the corridor’s new “security” label is a strategic rebranding designed to gain support from Canadians, many of whom feel there are gaps in Arctic sovereignty and security.

“Definitely clever marketing to call it an Arctic security corridor, because Canadians instinctively think that we’re lacking in Arctic sovereignty and security,” she said.

However, she added it remains unclear if the project truly addresses a military need.

“I haven’t been convinced that it does help Arctic security … I haven’t heard the military ask for it, I haven’t heard the Navy ask for the port at Grays Bay.”

Robert Huebert, an Arctic security expert and professor at the University of Calgary, said politicians often embrace Arctic infrastructure projects because “they sound good” but rarely understand a clear security objective.

Huebert pointed to the Alaska Highway, built urgently by the US Army Corps of Engineers during World War II as a direct military response to the threat of Japanese invasion, as an example of infrastructure with a well-defined security mission. In contrast, he said, the purpose behind building the Arctic security corridor today is far less clear.

“If it’s a security issue, what is the ultimate purpose of it?” Huebert asked. “Is it to allow us to have a better means of servicing the various sensor systems that have to be put in? That makes sense to me. Is it about being able to resupply, particularly in terms of the increasing maritime traffic that we’re going to get from the new submarines?”

He said the government’s security pitch remains vague, with no solid understanding of how the corridor will directly enhance national defense.

The idea of building infrastructure “just in the hopes that they will come” is an unsound strategy, he said. He suggested governments should instead prioritize funding and planning for specific defense capabilities that address identified threats — such as acquiring new submarines, fighter jets and sensor technologies.

Mixed community response

The project remains in its early active review stage, with community engagement efforts underway.

Local hunters and trappers have referred to the corridor as a “road to nowhere” that primarily benefits mining companies and outside interests rather than local communities. They said if the road connected directly to Kugluktuk, it would bring lasting benefits to the community, unlike the current proposal positioning Grays Bay as a staging area for resource extraction without improving local living conditions.

The groups have also expressed concerns about the project’s environmental impact, especially on caribou herds crucial for their hunting, culture and sustenance.

The road would cut through key calving grounds of the Dolphin and Union caribou herd, which is at a critically low population level.

Bell said community engagement is ongoing to address concerns. The project team is committed to mitigating impacts by integrating design features such as graduated slopes on roads to allow easy caribou crossings, using smaller granular materials on embankments, and instituting speed limits with instructions to stop if caribou are near. But the primary impact of roads is not collisions — it’s breaking up a landscape.

For others, the project marks a significant shift with Indigenous leadership at the helm.

Lafferty said Indigenous leadership means the project will be built based on their priorities, not imposed from the outside, with communities shaping everything from the route to benefit-sharing. “For too long, southern companies came in and took contracts but didn’t deliver for our communities,” he said.

He described strong community engagement over the past year, involving elders, harvesters and local stakeholders who seek both sustainable development and protection of the land.

“The community dialogue has been very positive so far,” Lafferty said. “They want to see economic development in their backyard while also safeguarding the environment.”

