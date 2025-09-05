Who is the ‘Queen of Canada’?

Aidan Jaager

Saskatoon StarPhoenix

For two years, the tiny Saskatchewan village of Richmound has grappled with the disruptive presence of a conspiracy-driven group that turned a decommissioned school into its base of operations.

That all was put to a halt — at least temporarily — on Wednesday when the self-proclaimed “Queen of Canada” and 15 others were arrested during an RCMP raid in the village of 200 residents.

Here’s what you need to know about who she is, how she gained popularity and the RCMP raid …

WHO IS SHE?

Romana Didulo is a Filipino-Canadian conspiracy theorist who proclaimed herself the “Queen of Canada” and led a cult-like group based in Richmound for the last two years.

Didulo is strongly influenced by the QAnon movement — it promotes baseless claims of a secret war against elite Satan-worshiping pedophiles, and she has Incorporated these ideas into her own claims of rulership and authority

She has amassed thousands of followers on encrypted platforms like Telegram.

In the past she advocated for violence against health professionals over injecting children with COVID 19 vaccines, pleading for the death penalty.

THE RISE OF THE SELF-PROCLAIMED QUEEN

Didulo gained popularity by occupying an abandoned school in Richmound with her followers starting in mound with her followers starting in 2023. She claimed supreme authority under “natural law” and rejected Canadian laws such as tax obligations.

Her rise was tied to her outspoken promotion of conspiracy theories, violent rhetoric, and the QAnon movement, which resonated with some individuals.

Run-ins with the law have been common in past years.

Her followers in Peterborough, Ont. attempted to detain police officers in actions related to COVID 19 restrictions enforcement. Her activities have resulted in public disturbances, and have left prairie communities feeling uneasy.

The RCMP set up a temporary detachment centre in Richmound in 2023, due to the ongoing presence of her followers and their beliefs.

LIFE AND ACTIVITIES IN RICHMOUND

The group living in the decommissioned school building in Richmound is made up of a total of 16 people.

Her followers have caused intimidation and harassment towards local residents and village staff in the community on the Saskatchewan-Alberta border.

Richmound mayor Brad Miller encouraged people from the village in October 2023 to join protest rallies “to keep conspiracy theorist, cult leader and pretender queen, Romana Didulo, from settling into permanent residency in our town.”

Group members have been charged with assaults and threats made at police offers in the town.

The RCMP launched an investigation after receiving a report on Aug. 25 that someone possessed a firearm on the property.

RCMP RAID AND ARREST

On Wednesday, Didulo and 15 others were arrested in the village of Richmound.

Saskatchewan RCMP officers executed a search warrant at 4:30 a.m., “at a privately-owned decommissioned school inhabited by a group of individuals,” said Insp. Ashley St. Germaine, senior investigative officer with the Saskatchewan RCMP’s major crimes branch, at a media conference.

RCMP say 10 people were arrested inside the building, five others were arrested in RVs on the property and one was arrested outside a village residence. Eleven were women and five were men.

Didulo live-streamed the arrest on messaging platform Telegram as RCMP officers instructed her to put her hands up, and told her that she was “under arrest.” She complied peacefully.

During the search, RCMP seized 13 imitation semi-automatic handguns, ammunition, and several electronic devices. RCMP say 30 police vehicles and two tactical vehicles were on the scene.

According to police, the 16 people were later released from police custody, after which time a man and woman were rearrested. No charges were immediately laid, RCMP said.